Inflation, Supply-Chain Woes to Mar Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 30, after the closing bell. The household appliance company is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter.



For fourth-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.1 billion, suggesting a 13.2% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has moved up 0.7% in the past 30 days to $3.43, indicating a 44.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



We expect the company’s fourth-quarter total revenues to decrease 9.6% year over year to $5.3 billion and the bottom line to plunge 47.4% to $3.23 per share.



For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $19.9 billion, suggesting a 9.7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $19.25 indicates a 27.6% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect the company’s 2022 total revenues to decline 8.8% year over year to $20.1 billion and the bottom line to decrease 28.5% to $19.00 per share.



The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 19.7% in the last reported quarter. However, the bottom line beat estimates by 1.8%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note

Whirlpool has been reeling under a challenging environment and sluggish demand from rising inflation. Global supply-chain disruptions and rising raw material costs, along with the ongoing war in Ukraine and unfavorable currency, are likely to have acted as other headwinds.



The company has been witnessing elevated raw materials, freight and logistics costs, as well as energy costs. Management earlier expected cost inflation to persist throughout the first half of 2023. Consequently, raw material inflation was forecast to hurt its margin by 750 bps in 2022.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management trimmed the 2022 view. For 2022, Whirlpool envisioned a net sales decline of 9% to $20.1 billion, which compares unfavorably with the earlier stated $20.7 billion. On a GAAP basis, Whirlpool expected earnings per share of $5, down from the $9.50-$11.50 mentioned earlier. On an ongoing basis, the metric was predicted to be $19, down from the prior stated $22-$24.



However, the company has been undertaking cost-based pricing efforts to help offset raw material inflation. It has also been on track with early and decisive actions to protect margins and productivity amid the ongoing supply-chain constraints and significant inflationary pressures.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Whirlpool currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

