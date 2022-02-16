Inflation, supply chain snags set to drive up costs 15%, says Devon Energy

Adds details, share price

DENVER, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Devon Energy DVN.N on Wednesday said it was anticipating a 15% rise in costs this year compared to 2021, due to inflation and supply chain constraints.

"Inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions are a reality," Clay Gaspar, Devon’s chief operating officer, told investors during its fourth quarter conference call.

Shares of Devon were up about 5.7% to $54.35 on Wednesday, outpacing gains in rivals, after the company boosted its fixed dividend by 45% and increased a share repurchase program by 60% to $1.6 billion.

In the fourth quarter, Devon's free cash flow was $1.1 billion. The company generated a record $2.9 billion of free cash flow for the full-year 2021.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Barbara Lewis)

