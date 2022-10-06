Inflation Seen as Biggest Business Challenge for Alternative Managers

According to a new survey from advisory and accounting firm EisnerAmper, inflation is the largest business challenge for alternative investment managers. The annual survey was conducted during EisnerAmper’s 7th Annual Alternative Investment Summit. It revealed that almost three-quarters of alternative investment professionals believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will enter one by the end of the year. In addition to inflation, geopolitical concerns and escalating regulatory obligations were also named as top business challenges for alternative investors over the next year. Peter Cogan, Managing Partner of EisnerAmper’s Financial Services Group stated that “2021 has been a rollercoaster for alternative investment managers. The ongoing war in Ukraine, coupled with global records of inflation and poor public market performance have forced investors to be nimble in their investment philosophies. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that they’re steadfast in their mission to lower inflation and the survey shows that alternative investors expect this to be a long-term challenge to navigate.”

