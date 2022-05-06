Inflation Relief May Be On The Way, But Consumers Forced To Spend More Now

High prices are forcing Americans to spend more and save less. But they’re not taking on more debt—at least, not yet.

One-quarter of Americans say they’re spending more than usual, according to the latest Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Biweekly Tracker. Last month, 20% of respondents said they were spending more, and in January, only 15% did.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

With the prices of goods, energy and gas soaring, it’s no wonder Americans are feeling pinched. Consumer prices in March were 8.5% higher than the same period in 2021, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, the largest 12-month increase in 40 years.

Consumers Spending More as They Await Inflation Relief

On May 4, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate a half percentage point in an effort to tame inflation. This is the Fed’s biggest single rate increase in more than two decades.

But continuing supply chain imbalances and the pace of the Fed’s rate increases may delay tangible results for consumers. The central bank expects inflation to be down to 4.3% at year’s end, but that’s still higher than its target of 2%.

“It is difficult to say which prices will fall first,” says Dawit Kedebe, chief economist at the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). “Interest rate increases tend to slow down price increases…[and] there are several factors that impact prices of goods and services, other than rates, such as supply and demand.”

Americans’ confidence in buying both big-ticket and household items remains low. Sixty-one percent of respondents reported they’re less comfortable making a large purchase, such as a house or car, than six months prior. And 58% said they’re less comfortable making household purchases compared to six months ago.

But comfort levels may be even lower for some groups of people.

The Ipsos survey saw a notable drop in consumer confidence for rural Americans (their overall confidence dropped 7 points this week), non-white respondents, and people aged 55 to 74.

Recent inflation has had a greater impact on rural communities, who travel further to access goods and services and who may have fewer local options for shopping.

And seniors who live on fixed incomes may have less wiggle room in their budgets to account for across-the-board price increases.

Will Pandemic Savings Dry Up If Inflation Continues?

Thirty-seven percent of Ipsos respondents said they’re saving less than usual. That group has grown four percentage points in the past month, and seven points since January.

So far, it appears that some people have been able to weather high inflation by diverting money they would have otherwise saved to cover higher costs.

The personal savings rate—how much of their disposable income Americans are saving—was 6.2% in March. That rate hovered in the 7% to 8% range throughout 2019 before fluctuating wildly as waves of government aid were distributed.

The personal savings rate tells us how much money people are putting away, but it doesn’t tell us how much people are withdrawing from their existing savings.

The latest Ipsos data shows that 23% of respondents are drawing from savings more than usual, but that’s been consistent over the past six months. In addition, 37% are saving less than usual.

Currently, the number of respondents who are paying down debt like loans or credit cards is also consistent, with 24% saying this week that they’re paying less than usual toward debt. This marker has hovered in the low-to-mid twenties for the past six months.

The Fed raising interest rates to tamp down inflation may lead to an increased dependence on debt for many Americans, especially if supply chain snags prevent prices from leveling off quickly.

As interest rates go up, the cost of borrowing increases for consumers, explains Chris Campbell, chief strategist at corporate risk consulting firm Kroll. If households have to turn to credit cards or other borrowing to fill budget shortfalls, they’ll end up paying more interest on their balances.

“It will become more difficult to pay off credit cards, which will very likely mean the average consumer will be stuck paying down debt and struggling to buy the necessary household staples their family requires,” Campbell says.

Will The Job Market Stay Hot As Rates Rise?

The Ipsos jobs index sits at 64 (out of 100) this week, and though it remains the highest of the confidence categories in the biweekly tracker, jobs confidence dropped 2.4 points from two weeks ago.

Forty percent of respondents said it’s likely they, a family member or friend will lose their job in the next six months due to the economy, up a point from the last survey.

Unemployment is back to pre-pandemic levels, and there are currently two job openings for every unemployed person in the country, according to BLS data. But reining in inflation is likely to cool the hot job market.

Increased interest rates are likely to reduce hiring, explains Giacomo Santangelo, economist at hiring platform Monster. “As firms face higher borrowing costs, it is expected that they will hire less. As consumers face higher rates, it is expected that they will more desperately need money, meaning they will be less picky about the jobs they take,” he says.

But he says not everyone will feel the impact of higher rates the same way. As the economy adjusts, Santangelo says, someone looking for a driving job with a national trucking company may have a more difficult experience job hunting than a hairdresser looking to work at a local salon, or vice-versa.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 930 respondents online on May 2 and 3, 2022, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

