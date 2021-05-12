Inflation Pummels Stocks

(New York)

May 12th was one of the key market moments of 2021. All eyes were on new inflation data that would make or break the market. The result was a definitive “break”. Inflation came in hot, with the reading measuring 4.2%, well over already high expectations of 3.6%. Markets took a pounding, with the Nasdaq leading the day’s losses in a 2.7% fall. The Dow and the S&P 500 also fell sharply.

FINSUM: We are now in the middle of another market tantrum. It is critical to ask oneself why inflation is so troubling. The reason the market is losing is because of higher rates’ effect on tech stock valuations, but even more importantly, the timeline for the Fed’s taper. But if you can put that aside, what is actually happening is that economy is doing well, and earnings look likely to be great. We think investors should just ride out the storm.

