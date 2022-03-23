Inflation means Swedish c.bank may need to hike sooner, rate-setter Breman says

Adds further cbanker quotes, graph, background

STOCKHOLM, March 23 (Reuters) - High inflation means that the Sweden's central bank may need to bring forward its plans to hike the benchmark rate and shrink its balance sheet earlier than previously planned, Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Wednesday.

Central banks around the world are juggling surging inflation with concerns that the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation" will hit growth and exacerbate supply bottlenecks caused initially by the pandemic.

"As things look now, it is reasonable to bring forward an increase in the policy rate," Breman said in the text of a speech published by the central bank.

"But we can also wind down our bond purchases more quickly."

At it's most recent meeting, the central bank kept policy broadly unchanged, forecasting no change in the balance sheet this year and that a rate hike would not come until late in 2024.

However, three of six rate-setters, including Breman, wanted to tighten policy faster.

February inflation figures, which came after the most recent meeting, showed underlying prices up at the fastest pace since the early 1990s.

Following the figures, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves, who used his casting vote in favour of unchanged policy at the last meeting, said a rate hike might have to be brought forward.

Other central banks - like Norway's and the Federal Reserve in the United States - have already started hiking rates and Breman said it was important not to wait too long to take action.

"The longer we wait, the greater the risk that we will have to make many and frequent increases in the policy rate and/or actively sell securities," she said.

"It is better to slow down gently than to risk having to slam on the brakes later."

