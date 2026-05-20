Inflation Just Hit 3.8%, and It's Becoming Kevin Warsh's Biggest Test as Fed Chair.

Key Points

April's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 3.8%, the hottest reading since May 2023.

The new chair's public commentary has emphasized inflation risks.

Rate-sensitive sectors like real estate investment trusts and homebuilders may remain under pressure if yields remain elevated.

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Just days after the Senate narrowly confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, the inflation picture took a sharp turn for the worse. Consumer prices rose 3.8% in April, the highest annual rate since May 2023. And wholesale prices -- often viewed as an early warning system for what consumers will eventually pay -- climbed 6%, the biggest 12-month increase since December 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, meanwhile, has pushed up to roughly 4.6% as of this writing, a one-year high.

It's a difficult inheritance. Warsh, who won confirmation on a 54-45 vote last Wednesday and is set to be sworn in Friday, isn't taking over the rate-setting committee just to manage routine policy decisions. He'll have to navigate the first real inflation scare since the post-pandemic surge, and he'll have to do so while navigating a White House that has openly demanded lower interest rates, even as Trump said this week he would let Warsh act independently on rates.

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What investors might expect from a Warsh-led Fed -- and how rate-sensitive corners of the market could behave in the meantime -- comes down to two facts: prices are accelerating, and the new chair reportedly has historically cared more about inflation than the typical policymaker.

An inflation problem broader than oil

April's reports made it harder to call this episode a one-off. Headline consumer prices rose 0.6% from the prior month and reached 3.8% on an annual basis, an acceleration from March's 3.3%. Energy, of course, did most of the heavy lifting, with the gasoline index up 28.4% over the past year. But the trouble wasn't confined to the gas pump. Shelter inflation accelerated to 3.3% from 3%, and core consumer prices -- which strip out the volatile food and energy categories -- rose 2.8% from a year ago. That's the highest core reading since September.

The producer side ran even hotter. The Producer Price Index for final demand jumped 1.4% in April alone -- the biggest monthly gain since March 2022 -- while prior months were also revised higher. Services prices led the way, advancing 1.2% for the month. And core wholesale prices, which exclude food, energy, and trade services, climbed at a 4.4% annual rate. In other words, the heat isn't only coming from oil.

The proximate cause of much of the energy spike is the war with Iran, which began in late February and has pushed gasoline prices up by about $1.50 a gallon since. But the broadening into services and core categories suggests something more durable could be taking hold. For the first time in three years, real average hourly wages slipped on an annual basis -- meaning paychecks have stopped keeping pace with prices.

A hawk's history meets a hawkish moment

Warsh has been here before.

During his first stint on the Fed's Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, he was known for emphasizing the risks of inflation even when the unemployment rate was elevated, and core inflation was running comfortably below the Fed's 2% target. His speeches during that period repeatedly flagged upside inflation risks at a time when most of his colleagues were focused on the weak labor market. Warsh never formally dissented from a policy vote, but his commentary consistently warned that holding policy too easy for too long would corrode the Fed's credibility on prices.

That history matters in light of some of his most recent public statements. In his April confirmation hearing, Warsh told the Senate Banking Committee that "Congress tasked the Fed with the mission to ensure price stability, without excuse or equivocation, argument or anguish." He also said inflation "is a choice, and the Fed must take responsibility for it."

That doesn't sound like the language of a chair planning to deliver the immediate rate cuts the White House has demanded.

To be fair, Warsh's tone has softened in recent years.

He has argued that artificial intelligence (AI) productivity gains could create room for looser policy over time, and he expressed support for rate cuts at points last year. But the situation he walks into is less abstract. With the Federal Open Market Committee's first meeting under his leadership scheduled for June 16-17, his short-term posture may be limited by the data on the table.

While it's difficult to predict the impact of inflation and rate policy on the economy, here are some fairly straightforward takeaways. Without rate cuts, builders often carry the cost of mortgage-rate discounts designed to keep entry-level homes affordable -- expenses that may climb if benchmark yields remain elevated. And it's worth noting where the math points the other way. Banks and insurers tend to gain from a steeper yield curve and richer reinvestment yields on their bond portfolios.

None of this means Warsh will turn into a hawk on day one. He has signaled a desire for the Fed to communicate less and a willingness to broaden how policymakers think about inflation. But the federal funds target is sitting at 3.50% to 3.75%, prices are accelerating, and energy costs are still working their way through the supply chain. The new chair's first real decision could come down to whether he's willing to disappoint markets, the president, or both. But "higher for longer" certainly seems within the realm of reason.

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