Inflation is not becoming embedded in economy, Yellen says

David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL MCCOY

Inflation is not becoming embedded in the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters Friday, addressing a growing concern that high prices could be here to stay for Americans.

Yellen added that she saw some costs, including production and shipping costs, coming down.

