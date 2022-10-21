Inflation is not becoming embedded in economy, Yellen says

HERNDON, Virginia, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Inflation is not becoming embedded in the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters Friday, addressing a growing concern that high prices could be here to stay for Americans.

Yellen added that she saw some costs, including production and shipping costs, coming down.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

