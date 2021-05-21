Inflation is Here: 3 Stocks That Can Benefit

Not that long ago, the debate among economists, pundits, and other market watchers about inflation was an existential one: did it actually exist? Anecdotal evidence suggested rising prices for consumers but the data, most notably the Fed’s favored core CPI numbers, showed inflation at around the central bank’s two percent target. Given that the purpose of the debate was to attempt to predict the Fed’s policy moves, prices rising at that level meant essentially nothing was happening, ergo there really was no inflation.

That has now changed, and it is easy to lose sight of the significance of that change.

The debate now is not over whether inflation exists, but rather it is over the nature of the inflation that everybody now admits is out there. Is it transitory or will it be more lasting? Will it stay contained, either within some commodities and input prices or by national boundaries, or will it cause wage inflation and become an international issue? Most of all, will it prompt the Fed to go beyond talking about talking about tightening policy as this week’s minutes suggested they will be doing soon, and force action?

Whatever the answers to any of those questions may be, the underlying assumption now is that inflation is here and, with strong European and UK economic data overnight, China returning to the strong growth that we have become accustomed to, and the rate of Covid infection in India thankfully beginning to fall again, will be a factor around the world before long.

Most traders and investors are looking at that in terms of the short-term impact on markets of the central bank stopping their asset purchases and raising interest rates, so see it as an entirely negative thing. There are some companies, though, whose balance sheets are strong enough to not be hugely impacted by higher rates and who would benefit from a continued rise in commodity prices.

The first is in the news this morning after releasing another strong earnings report. Deere and Co. (DE), makers of those iconic green tractors, may seem like a strange choice as a potential beneficiary from an inflationary environment, given that they are a manufacturer. However, as the commentary on their earning this morning made clear, they are coping with supply chain pressure and still benefitting from enormous demand for their products as agricultural commodity prices climb and farmers invest some of their profits in new machinery. That is the dynamic that Deere stressed this morning and is what enabled them to crush expectations on earnings and prompted a big jump in their full year outlook.

Of course, it isn’t just softs that are seeing gains in the commodity space. As I talked about yesterday, lumber has been flying. So, if price increases are to continue in an inflationary environment, that commodity will continue on up, or at the very least won’t drop back sharply. That makes the biggest player in the lumber market, Weyerhaeuser (WY), a stock to consider.

As you would expect, WY has been moving higher as lumber has soared, but a recent pullback has resulted in a forward P/E under 12. That is remarkable value in a market that is starting to look fully priced, especially for a lumber company with solid growth, great cash flow and cash on hand, and that will pay a forward dividend nudging 2%.

Another potential beneficiary of rising prices around the globe is the heavy equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar (CAT).

This is a stock that has more than doubled over the last year, but that kind of appreciation is fully justified as the world gets back on its feet after the pandemic. If inflation does continue, the prices of oil, metals and other materials will keep on up, prompting producers there, just as in agriculture, to invest in equipment.

That is presumably why Wall Street estimates for growth at CAT for next year, after the post-pandemic catch up period is over, are still averaging over twenty percent. History suggests though that that will prove to be an underestimation, as CAT have beaten expectations in each of the last four quarters.

As anybody who buys things can tell you, and as even economist are beginning to realize, inflation is here. That doesn’t mean that the economy is in trouble, nor does it mean that the Fed is about to change course. What it does mean is that companies that have benefitted from rising commodity prices can continue to do so. DE, WY, and CAT fit that description and all three are worth considering as investments for an inflationary future.

