Inflation is good for Ryanair's growth, CEO says

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Inflation is "very good" for Ryanair's RYA.I growth, the budget airline's Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary told a news conference in Lisbon on Tuesday.

"We think recession, price inflation is very good for our growth," O'Leary said, explaining that "people don't stop flying" but choose cheaper airlines like Ryanair instead.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

