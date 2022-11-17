Inflation Is Gobbling Up Thanksgiving Budgets This Year

It could be a dry Thanksgiving for some households this year. As people grapple with how to cut expenses as the holidays approach, alcohol is on the chopping block.

Half of respondents in the latest Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Biweekly Tracker poll say they plan to adjust their spending on beer, wine and other alcohol. Even more are rethinking their purchases of meat, canned goods and desserts.

“A wide majority of Americans report making sacrifices to their typical holiday meals as a result of inflation, whether that is buying less food, a less expensive brand, or both,” James Diamond, senior research manager at Ipsos, states.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

Overall consumer confidence is virtually unchanged from two weeks ago, despite the recent election that has shaken up control of Congress. Sentiments regarding the current economic situation and investment confidence are at the second-lowest level of the year, while the jobs index hit its lowest point of 2022.

7 in 10 Americans Changing Thanksgiving Dinner Plans

With Thanksgiving just a week away, the latest survey finds 70% of Americans say they are changing some aspect of their Thanksgiving meal.

Given rising food costs, the following percentage of respondents are planning to purchase less, buy a cheaper brand, or both in these categories:

Meat/seafood: 70%

70% Canned goods: 70%

70% Desserts or treats: 69%

69% Frozen foods: 68%

68% Fresh produce: 65%

65% Pre-prepared foods: 64%

64% Beer, wine or alcohol: 50%

These findings come as the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) reports the cost of a classic Thanksgiving feast is up 20% compared to last year. The organization’s annual Thanksgiving survey estimates it will cost an average of $64 to serve turkey and all the trimmings to 10 people. Last year, the average cost of the same meal was just over $53.

“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan in a press release. Other contributing factors include the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, smaller turkey flocks and higher feed costs.

The lion’s share of the Thanksgiving dinner price tag is the turkey, which AFBF estimates to be $28.96 for a 16-pound bird. However, the organization also notes that their price survey occurred in October before many retailers started their Thanksgiving sales and promotions.

Election Does Little to Change Consumer Sentiment

Beyond the holiday table, last week’s midterm election did little to change consumer outlook on jobs and the economy. Although a Republican landslide did not occur as some predicted, the GOP has taken control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Interestingly, consumer sentiment among partisans—Democrats and Republicans alike—remains essentially the same as it was just before the election, despite this shift in control of the legislature,” Diamond says.

While the election didn’t produce any immediate major change in consumer sentiment, opinions about the state of the economy continue to be divided by party lines. Democrats—along with urban dwellers, young adults aged 18-34 and those with a college education—are more likely to report higher economic and financial confidence. Meanwhile, Republicans, rural Americans, women and the unemployed all rate current and future conditions with significantly lower confidence.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 951 respondents online on November 14 and 15, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted biweekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

