Inflation Is Coming for Your Free Chipotle Burrito

If I had to pick my favorite quick eatery, it would be Chipotle. Its meals are filling and satisfying, and I don't feel guilty about my choices when I order my go-to burrito or bowl.

Since I order here regularly, I'm a member of its free Chipotle Rewards program. I recently wrote about how I spent $140 to earn a free Chipotle burrito. Since that time, the popular fast-casual brand recently changed the program, making it more costly to earn a free burrito.

Many people use restaurant loyalty programs to earn rewards for their regular spending. If you're loyal to a particular fast food eatery or restaurant, you may be able to earn freebies through the brand's rewards program.

While loyalty programs can benefit your wallet, the program terms can change at any time. Chipotle is just the latest fast-casual spot to adjust how its rewards program works. What does that mean for Chipotle loyalists? They should prepare to spend more money if they want to earn a free burrito or burrito bowl.

Inflation continues to hurt our wallets

As inflation causes everyday prices to rise, including food, companies like Chipotle are responding by adjusting its menu prices and rewards programs. Unfortunately, this is now the norm. As a Chipotle Rewards member, you earn 10 points per $1 spent at the chain. Until recently, you could redeem 1,400 reward points for a free burrito or bowl. However, that's no longer the case.

You now need 1,625 points for this redemption, meaning you'll need to spend $162.50 before you're able to earn a free burrito or bowl. That's an extra $22.50 to earn the same freebie.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time that the value of Chipotle points has declined. When the program was first introduced, you could get a free burrito with only 1,250 points -- or by spending $125.

Don't expect restaurants rewards programs to stay the same

This news is a good reminder that loyalty programs of any kind can change. Brands spell it out in their terms and conditions that they can make updates at any time. That means it's always possible for reward points to become less valuable with time.

So, are these kinds of programs still worthwhile? They can be. You should use loyalty programs that continue to provide value to your life. If a program isn't valuable to you, stop using it. If you dine at Chipotle frequently, using its rewards program may still make sense. It'll take you longer to accumulate enough points for a free burrito -- but if you're spending money there anyway, free is still free! However, you should never risk going into credit card debt trying to earn a free burrito.

Adjust your budget and expectations

As I review my current Chipotle Rewards points balance, this still-fresh news stings a bit. While I'd prefer to redeem 1,400 points for a Chipotle burrito, I will have to get used to shelling out more points for my freebie. But for now, I'll spread the word, so my fellow burrito lovers and I can prepare and adjust our monthly Chipotle budgets accordingly.

