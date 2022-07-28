Inflation & Investing: What's Happening, What It Means

In our 2021 article entitled Is the Monetary Policy Road on Track for Persistent Inflation?, we noted that America was in the middle of the road between “Monetarism” and “Modern Monetary Theory.” Since then, our view is the country has moved into the Modern Monetary Theory lane and is now trying to shift back toward Monetarism as inflation has increased. (Economist Paul Kasriel wrote an entertaining piece explaining how we got the inflation.)

No free lunch

In my early years of education and business, I saw economist Milton Friedman speak and read some of his books. One of his books was titled THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS A FREE LUNCH, and we feel that title rings true today. One of his notable quotes is:

“Government has three primary functions. It should provide for military defense of the nation. It should enforce contracts between individuals. It should protect citizens from crimes against themselves or their property. When government—in pursuit of good intentions—tries to rearrange the economy, legislate morality, or help special interests, the cost comes in inefficiency, lack of motivation, and loss of freedom. Government should be a referee, not an active player.”

Figure 1 shows how the federal debt has soared in recent years. The government simply can’t give out trillions and have the Federal Reserve (Fed) fund it without creating inflation, especially while supply is constrained by the pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Figure 1: Federal Debt: Total Public Debt

The Fed has been creating money out of thin air as it absorbed Treasuries. Let’s refer back to Monetarism’s equation of MV=PQ. Money Supply (M) has spiked higher (as represented by Figure 2) while Velocity of Money (V) stays constant. In response, Price Level (P) has increased as Quantity of Goods and Services (Q) declined.

Figure 2: M2

Putting the brakes on inflation

The past few years have brought a perfect storm of Fed policy change, Covid-19, the Ukraine/Russia war, Middle East tensions, excessive government spending, supply chain disruptions, and deglobalization. All these events have contributed to the asset inflation and goods/services inflation we are currently experiencing (see Figures 3 and 4).

Figure 3: Sticky Price Consumer Price Index Less Food and Energy

Figure 4: Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average

To bring inflation under control, the Fed has started increasing the Fed Funds rate and stopped suppressing long-term rates by buying Treasuries. Quantitative Easing is out and Quantitative Tightening is in, which means the Fed allows the bonds it bought to mature without reinvesting the proceeds, removing those dollars from the system. In June 2022, the Fed started removing $30 billion in Treasury securities and $17.5 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from its balance sheet each month.1 Those dollar amounts will double to $60 billion and $35 billion beginning in September. 2

If the Fed stays the course in increasing interest rates and draining liquidity, we expect assets to reprice and demand to decline, which should reduce goods/services inflation. To get back to 2-3% inflation, we would have to see oil prices down to $60-$70 per barrel and natural gas at $3-$4 per thousand cubic feet. Fed policy does not directly impact energy prices. Reducing demand would have an effect, but supply needs to increase to reduce price. Our base-case scenario remains slowing economic growth, maybe to the point of recession, and declining-but-still- elevated inflation until the perfect storm subsides.

Investment impacts and opportunities

How would asset repricing affect investors? Here are some of our thoughts as we review our clients’ portfolios during current market volatility:

1) Equities – The degree of price declines so far has depended on how overvalued the equities were in the first place. An economic slowdown could bring an earnings contraction, which will be the next phase in asset repricing. This phase might overshoot as it has in the past, before the rebuild begins.

2) Fixed Income – Asset values have adjusted based on their duration, with longer-term securities falling the most as interest rates rise. Will credit risk be the next market mover? The answer depends on how much the economy slows.

3) Hedge Funds – This category may perform better in volatile markets because of the opportunity to find price discovery. Hedge funds must be assessed on a case-by-case basis because strategies and managers can vary widely.

4) Alternative Fixed Income Trading Strategies – These strategies may perform better in today’s markets by sidestepping the downside and reentering at a later point to capture upside.

5) Commercial Real Estate – Values could decline depending on if and how much cap rates increase. Economic growth, property type, tenant credit, and geographic location are other variables affecting prices. Housing is just beginning to show signs of a slowdown, with some prices falling amid higher interest rates. Going forward, we expect price reductions will vary based on how much values increased over the past 18 months and where properties are located.

6) Private Credit – Private credit in middle market lending and venture debt could present opportunities during an asset repricing. Most of this debt is floating and adjusts as interest rates increase. Opportunistic Credit may perform better depending on liquidity and the economic landscape. If the economy slows, credit becomes the critical area to assess.

7) Private Equity – With valuations declining and liquidity drying up, this could be another area of opportunity.

It’s important to remember that investing is a long-term process, not an event. At Schultz Financial Group, we use scenario planning to determine how various inputs can affect investment strategies. We then utilize our due diligence process to better understand managers and how they are executing in the current environment.

It’s part of our commitment to deliver solutions based on each client’s unique liquidity needs, tolerance for volatility, risk of permanent capital loss, time horizon for different life stages, and philanthropic plans – to name just a few. The result is a custom portfolio of public and private investments designed to put financial capital to work toward their goals.

If you have any questions or would like a more in-depth discussion, please contact us.

1 & 2 Down the Drain - The Last Bear Standing (substack.com)

