Inflation in Netherlands slows to 11.2% in November

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

November 30, 2022 — 01:10 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in the Netherlands rose 11.2% in the year through November, following a jump to around 17% in the previous two months, a first estimate by the Dutch statistics office on Wednesday showed.

Inflation, harmonised to be comparable with data from other European Union countries (HICP), slowed to its lowest level since July as energy prices rose less dramatically than in the months before.

The lower Dutch reading is in line with first estimates from Germany and Spain, which on Tuesday came in lower than expected, offering encouragement that the worst of the region's consumer price pressures may soon be over.

