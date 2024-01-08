News & Insights

Inflation in Japan's capital keeps slowing, takes pressure off BOJ

January 08, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

By Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Core inflation in Japan's capital slowed for the second straight month in December, data showed on Tuesday, taking some pressure off the central bank to rush into exiting ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Tokyo inflation data, closely watched as a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, is among key factors the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise at the next policy-setting meeting on Jan. 22-23.

Tokyo's core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, rose 2.1% in December from a year earlier, government data showed, matching a median market forecast. It followed a 2.3% rise in November.

The so-called "core core" index that strips away both fresh food and fuel prices - closely watched by the BOJ as a gauge of broader price trends - rose 3.5% in December after a 3.6% gain in November, the data showed.

With inflation having exceeded the BOJ's 2% inflation target for more than a year, many market players expect the bank to start phasing out its massive stimulus some time this year.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the need to keep policy ultra-loose until recent cost-push inflation is replaced by a demand-driven increase in prices backed by solid wage gains.

The BOJ remains a dovish outlier among global peers, having maintained ultra-loose policy even as central banks elsewhere have raised interest rates aggressively and kept them elevated to fend off inflation risks.

