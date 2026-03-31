Inflation Hope vs. Rate Reality: Is Housing Market at Crossroads?

The United States housing market started to normalize in 2026, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipping as low as 5.98% by the week ending Feb. 26, 2026, after being above 6% for more than a year, per Freddie Mac. Besides, per the March 12 report by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, housing starts in January were 1,487,000, up 7.2% month over month and 9.5% from the year-ago value.



However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions, mainly the Iran war, alongside the existing tariffs, have embedded concerns regarding an inflation spike. The chain impact of these macro aspects led to the consecutive rise of the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in March, which is currently at 6.38% as of the week ending March 26, 2026. This has directly impacted affordability for the homebuyers, which can lead to softer demand and slower transaction activity.



Nonetheless, at yesterday’s talk at Harvard University, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current market scenario with optimism. He expects the inflation in the United States to react less proportionately to the ongoing oil price hikes and the existing tariffs. The current Fed interest rate benchmark, between 3.5% and 3.75%, is supposedly at “a good place” for the institution to observe the next course of events unravelling in the near future.



Despite the ongoing uncertainties and near-term trouble, homebuilders like Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH, Century Communities, Inc. CCS and D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI indicate long-term growth. All the mentioned homebuilders currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Is There Any Upside Potential for the Housing Market?

The homebuilding industry may appear constrained by elevated mortgage rates, persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainties, but the broader outlook reveals a meaningful mid- to long-term upside potential driven by strong structural fundamentals.



The country continues to face a persistent housing supply shortage, which is helping to stabilize home prices, even as demand moderates. At the same time, homebuilders like D.R. Horton, Century Communities and Beazer Homes USA are adapting through elevated incentives such as mortgage rate buydowns, attempting to sustain sales momentum despite margin pressures. Additionally, homebuilders today are in a much stronger financial position compared with prior cycles, with disciplined inventory management and healthier balance sheets. This enhances their ability to navigate short-term volatility while positioning for future growth.



Jerome Powell’s recent statements convey expectations for the inflation to be nearly 2% without tariffs, which is almost near the desired inflation rate for the country. With this said, it can be deduced that the U.S. housing market is at a critical inflection point, caught between easing inflation expectations and the stubborn reality of elevated mortgage rates. While policymakers had initially signaled confidence in inflation moderating through 2025, recent developments, particularly energy-driven price pressures and geopolitical instability, have complicated the near-term outlook.



While waiting for macroeconomic clarity, the timing and trajectory of inflation will ultimately determine whether housing transitions toward recovery or remains stuck in a prolonged phase of stagnation.

Earnings Estimates’ Trend of the Highlighted Homebuilders

Beazer Homes USA: BZH’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved down, while those of fiscal 2027 have moved up, in the past 60 days. The estimated figures for fiscal 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 57.1%, but fiscal 2027 estimates reflect a whopping 283.8% growth.

BZH's EPS Trend



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Century Communities: CCS’ earnings estimates for 2026 have moved down, while those of 2027 have remained stable in the past 60 days. The estimated figures for 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 22.5%, but 2027 estimates reflect 63.2% growth.

CCS' EPS Trend



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D.R. Horton: DHI’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved down, while those of fiscal 2027 have moved up, in the past 30 days. The estimated figures for fiscal 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 9.5%, but fiscal 2027 estimates reflect 16.1% growth.

DHI's EPS Trend



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