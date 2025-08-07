Inflation Hits Above the Fed's Target 2%, According to the Motley Fool's Latest Research. 3 Reasons Cryptocurrency Investors Should Take Note.

Key Points The latest inflation report was hotter than expected.

That has a huge implications for risk assets, especially cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, altcoins, and asset tokenization chains will all be affected, among others.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report issued by the Board of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows prices up 2.7% year over year in June, a notch above May's 2.4% and, crucially, a few ticks above the Federal Reserve's 2% comfort zone that it prefers to maintain over the long term. As shown in the Motley Fool's latest research report on inflation, shelter appears to be the category that's running the hottest, with prices rising by 3.8% year over year.

Why fret about this overshoot? Because the further the economy drifts from the Federal Reserve's 2% anchor, the more investors start looking for places where their dollars are less likely to melt.

Cryptocurrencies sit high on that list. Here are three reasons why inflation is particularly important for crypto investors to understand.

1. Bitcoin looks better if the dollar looks worse

For years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) supporters have argued that the coin is digital gold, thanks to its scarcity, immutable supply, and capital-intensive mining process. In practice, Bitcoin's record is mixed on that front, but that doesn't stop the inflation-hedge story from sparking back to life whenever headline inflation perks up.

For example, after the June CPI print was published on July 15, Bitcoin's price, which had been sliding, immediately bounced above $117,000. Some people, like macro heavyweight Paul Tudor Jones, underscored that logic in June, essentially saying Bitcoin should be in every portfolio right now to hedge against inflation.

For long-term holders, the proposal is simple. If the CPI stays north of 2% while the coin's capped supply keeps new issuance crawling slowly, it should, in theory, retain a fixed purchasing power against a devaluing fiat currency.

At least over the long term, that theory hasn't been fully proven, and the inflationary era since 2021 has been the first real test. Therefore, none of the coin's properties guarantee mouth-watering gains in a period of inflation or otherwise. However, if it performs well in the coming years, it'll be a big piece of evidence that it's a worthwhile part of an inflation-resistant portfolio.

2. Rising prices often loosen investors' grip on caution

Higher inflation can also cause investors to be a bit less hesitant to place bets on comparatively risky and volatile assets, like altcoins, and cryptocurrency, in general. As returns on safer assets are more likely to be eclipsed or threatened by inflation, riskier assets don't look as daunting in comparison.

In the same vein, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) April 2025 Global Financial Stability Report warns that elevated price uncertainty crimps risk-adjusted returns on traditional investments and can accelerate portfolio outflows from conventional financial markets. That capital needs a new home, and it may well be cryptocurrency.

Digital assets, which are still small, relative to global equities or bonds, are an obvious candidate for capital flows during inflation, in part because they're simply a different class of asset with different and highly varying rules. Many cryptocurrencies have supply schemes that are either similar to Bitcoin's or, barring that, at least offer alternative supply schemes, compared to assets denominated solely in fiat currency. That dynamic helps explain why even mid-cap tokens often rally on hotter-than-forecast CPI prints.

Still, there's not any rule that says "different" must equal "better." In crypto, there are various mechanisms for supply control, like token burning, but many projects, including some of the largest layer-1 (L1) chains, launch without any firm commitments to not simply issue more tokens to enrich developers.

Crypto investors should take heed that not all cryptocurrencies can be logically expected to hedge against inflation in the same way that Bitcoin could. The details of each asset's supply policy matter, even if they look more attractive due to being riskier assets.

3. Inflation is fueling the boom in on-chain yield products

The last reason crypto investors should pay close attention to inflation is that inflation is coinciding with the transition of many traditional financial assets into tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), which can be traded on blockchains.

For instance, one new play made possible by the tokenization trend is to buy tokenized U.S. Treasury bills. That way, if the Federal Reserve ends up eventually hiking interest rates, crypto investors can get relatively safe exposure to yield that should (in theory) at least break even with inflation from government-backed assets.

In a sense, this could be viewed as the complementary trend of investors buying risky altcoins more readily during times of higher inflation. There's still going to be plenty of demand for assets that have a defined return and a benign risk profile, even if they aren't going to be a pillar of a portfolio's growth potential.

In other words, if headline inflation keeps rising above 2%, negative real rates on checking accounts will make a 5% tokenized T-bill look downright juicy. That dynamic could channel billions of additional dollars on the blockchain itself, benefiting the protocols that host real-world asset products, like Solana.

The proof of this trend is already visible. Assets in blockchain-based U.S. government bond funds have surged 80% in 2025 to $7.4 billion as investors hunt for yield that keeps pace with rising prices. The largest of these Treasury funds are now accepted as collateral on major derivatives venues, showing how quickly real-world assets are graduating to become mainstream crypto plumbing.

The net effect of this trend will be a crypto ecosystem that grows deeper roots in traditional fixed-income markets, precisely because inflation refuses to fade.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

