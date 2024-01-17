Inflation heading down, but can be setbacks, Swedish Riksbank's Breman says

Adds further cbanker comment in paragraph four, background in paragraphs 3, 5 and 6

STOCKHOLM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's policy interest rate has probably peaked and there are good prospects for inflation to fall back to the central bank's 2% target, but there could still be setbacks, Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman said in a speech on Wednesday.

"Before our next monetary policy meeting on 31 January, we need to continue to monitor developments, assess various risks and be prepared to adjust monetary policy if inflationary pressures are higher or lower," Breman said in a summary of a speech published by the Riksbank.

She said she believed that there was still a little bit more upside risk than downside risk in terms of inflation.

Headline inflation in December dropped back close to the central bank's 2% target. Even excluding volatile energy prices - a measure the Riksbank is paying close attention to - inflation is coming down rapidly, but at 5.3% on that measure there is still some way to go.

"Nevertheless, the latest outcomes indicate that the trend is in the right direction and that there is probably no need to raise the interest rate further," Breman said.

She added that the Riksbank would look closely at developments in corporate pricing plans, the exchange rate and geopolitical developments at its next policy meeting, the result of which will be published on Feb. 1.

Markets expect the Riksbank, which held its policy rate unchanged at 4% at its most recent meeting, to start cutting rates around the middle of this year. 0#RIBA=

The Riksbank currently expects unchanged rates through 2024.

