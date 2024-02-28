Inflation Havens: 3 Stocks to Own Through the Volatility

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

U.S. inflation rose unexpectedly in January, fueled by surging rental housing costs, putting a damper on imminent interest rate cuts. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a 0.3% increase, with shelter expenses contributing significantly to the jump. Hence, this situation underscores the importance of inflation stocks, offering investors a strategic hedge against rising prices and a healthy upside.

By prioritizing the containment of inflation over rapid rate reductions, the Fed aims to preserve economic stability without hindering growth. This deliberate balancing act indicates a strategic navigation of monetary policy to improve economic health.

Encouragingly, the overall economic outlook suggests the U.S. may avoid a recession, acting as a positive catalyst for market participants. Consequently, savvy investors are increasingly drawn to these top three resilient inflation stocks in this context.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Source: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) may not be your typical choice for an inflation hedge. Yet, its resilience and potential as a long-term player are becoming increasingly evident amidst the growing adoption of blockchain technology. It achieved a significant milestone by mining 446 bitcoins, culminating in 4,928 last year. Also, it aims to elevate its hash rate to 12 EH/s in early 2024 and further to 21 EH/s later in the year, showcasing its ambitious growth strategy.

Additionally, Bitfarms’ stock soared by 184.9% in the past year, buoyed by Bitcoin’s impressive comeback and aggressive expansion, marked by a 100-megawatt in Paraguay. And, with a $118 million liquidity buffer and a plan to be debt-free by February, Bitfarms is poised for significant growth in 2024 and beyond.

Factors such as potential rate cuts in 2024, the upcoming BTC halving, and the recent approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs could take BTC’s price to the moon. Consequently, TipRanks analysts have issued a strong buy rating, projecting a 27.9% upside from current price levels.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is strategically leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to usher in a new era of growth for its mammoth business.

Most recently, it demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation; MSFT plans to invest $2.1 billion in Spain to expand its AI and cloud capabilities. This investment highlights Microsoft’s focus on an AI-centric future, as evidenced by the integration of AI into Microsoft 365 Copilot and the introduction of AI-enhanced Surface devices.

Furthermore, mirroring its innovative trajectory, MSFT stock soared by 61% over the past year on the back of the AI wave. Clearly, its AI investments are already paying off, delivering a GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) of $2.93, exceeding estimates by 16 cents in the second quarter. Additionally, its revenue surged to $62 billion, a 17.7% increase year over year (YOY), outpacing forecasts by $890 million.

Therefore, it attracts a strong buy rating and a 14.4% upside from TipRanks, showcasing confidence in Microsoft’s digital and productivity solutions against inflation.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) shines as a robust investment, especially amidst inflation volatility. Like Microsoft, it has been all AI for Alphabet, driving momentum in its business and robust stock market performance.

Though a tad late to the generative AI party, the release of its powerful Gemini AI model has laid down the gauntlet for market supremacy. Moreover, according to Google, Gemini surpasses GPT-4 in 30 out of 32 key benchmarks.

Also, Alphabet’s shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 59.5% over the last year, reflecting strong investor confidence and the company’s strategic direction. The fourth quarter results further reinforced this sentiment, with GAAP EPS of $1.64 surpassing expectations by four cents and revenue reaching $86.31 billion, a 13.5% growth YOY, exceeding forecasts by $1.04 billion.

Echoing this optimism, analysts from TipRanks have given a strong buy rating, projecting a 14.33% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Inflation Havens: 3 Stocks to Own Through the Volatility appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.