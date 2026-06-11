Inflation Hasn't Been This High Since 2023. Could Gold Be Due to Rise Higher This Year?

Key Points

The latest data shows inflation up to 4.2% -- the highest it's been in multiple years.

The price of gold has been declining in recent months and is now around $4,000.

Concerns about the economy and the stock market, however, could prompt investors to buy more gold.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares ›

The price of gold has been falling this year, and as of Thursday, it was looking in danger of falling below $4,000. That's a steep decline from the heights of more than $5,000 it reached earlier in the year. Investors have been pivoting away from gold, even amid the ongoing war in Iran and economic uncertainty.

The SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of gold, and its 12-month gains now sit at just 22%, looking relatively modest compared with earlier in the year when all the hype was around precious metals. The ETF is now down 27% from its highs.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Given the recent inflation numbers, however, could it be due for a rally?

Could inflation lead to a higher price of gold?

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate hit 4.2% last month, the highest level since 2023. Back then, however, inflation was coming down. This time around, it's on the rise as the war in Iran has pushed oil prices higher, in turn putting upward pressure on the prices of many goods.

Gold has traditionally been seen as a safe-haven investment, something investors turn to in times of instability. And so if investors worry about the broader stock market and the direction of the economy, the price of gold could rise again. What complicates the situation, however, is what happens with interest rates. If they end up rising to curb inflation, investors may look for high-yielding assets instead of gold. In 2022, as the Fed hiked interest rates, the price of gold declined. Instead, it has been the past couple of years that have seen it rise fast, perhaps due to concerns over the economy and trade policies.

Why I believe gold will bounce back this year

Rising interest rates could put downward pressure on gold, but I don't expect significant increases like what happened in 2022. Inflation was much more problematic back then, and the current issues may subside if the war in Iran ends. That could, of course, take time, but I believe the U.S. president will be motivated to keep prices down and prevent inflation from getting out of control, as it did a few years ago.

Meanwhile, investors may be looking for safe-haven investments amid continually rising stock prices, potentially leaving them at risk of a steep correction in the future. As a result, gold may be due for a comeback this year. That's why I think buying the SPDR Gold Shares ETF, whose value has been dropping lately, could be a good move right now.

Should you buy stock in SPDR Gold Shares right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR Gold Shares, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPDR Gold Shares wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $442,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,230,114!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 926% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 11, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.