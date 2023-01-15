Inflation Getting You Down? 3 Simple Tips to Navigate the Anxiety

When getting ready to go shopping, especially for groceries, always have a list. Don’t show up to the grocery store without knowing exactly what you need to buy. We have all gone shopping while hungry and know how much overspending that can lead to. Not knowing exactly what you need is just as much of a problem as hungry-shopping is for your wallet, especially with grocery prices on the rise.

The price of food has gone up 10.4% from December 2021, making a plan even more necessary. If you don’t already have a budget, consider making one. This can help you strategically plan out exactly what you will be spending your money on before you head to the store.

You can also try looking for sales on a few of your staple items and stock up on them. This way you are buying fewer items every week. If possible, delay purchases that aren’t necessary. You may want extra items while shopping, but are they essential? Waiting a few weeks gives you time to look for coupons or deals associated with those extra items, saving you money.

Delaying a purchase can also help you understand the difference between a want and a need. You can then put that money toward something that is essential.

Social Security is one of your income sources that will go up over time due to cost-of-living increases. The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 is 8.7%. This is the biggest boost since 1982.

When it comes to Social Security, there are many strategies you need to be aware of for taking benefits. The earliest you can take Social Security benefits is 62 years old. But waiting until you are older is the best way to increase those benefits. For people born in 1960 or later, the full retirement age, when you can collect 100% of your benefits, is 67. Claiming benefits before full retirement age results in a permanent reduction of as much as 30% of your benefit.

If you wait until after 67 to claim your benefits, they will grow 8% each year you wait until age 70. If you aren’t able to wait until full retirement age, you can try to work longer to increase your Social Security benefits.

During periods of high inflation, don’t rely too much on credit cards. The average American has more than four credit cards, and the United States just hit an all-time high of $930 billion in credit card debt.

Depending on your credit score and how responsibly you use your cards, I recommend having no more than three to five credit cards. Anything more than that can be hard to keep track of and makes it easier for you to dig yourself into a hole. If you are making only the minimum payment, it could take months or years to pay off your debt and get yourself out of that hole.

When tackling your debt, there are two popular methods: the avalanche method and the snowball method. With the avalanche method, you are encouraged to tackle the debt with the highest interest rate first. This helps remove debt that is costing you the most money. This is a great method for those with high-interest debt, like credit cards.

The snowball method encourages you to pay off the debt with the smallest balance first. Once that first debt is paid, you take the money you were putting towards it and start paying off the next-smallest debt. Like a snowball rolling down a hill, this method helps you build momentum until all debts are paid. No matter which method you choose, continue making payments on your other debts as you work to pay them all off. Another strategy for dealing with debt is debt consolidation. This is where you roll all of your debt into one payment. Having just one monthly payment for all of your debt can help you get a lower interest rate and pay off those debts faster.

Don't Panic

Now more than ever, it’s important to plan ahead for your golden years. Regardless of how close you are to retirement, being prepared for unforeseen circumstances like inflation will help you live the retirement you have always wanted.

4 Steps to Take if You Lose Your Job Near Retirement

A financial professional can help you create a comprehensive plan for retirement to meet your specific goals and needs.

