Inflation Fell Sharply In March

A key measure of consumer prices dropped sharply in March, suggesting that high U.S. inflation is beginning to wane.

The Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 5% in March, its lowest level since 2021. This was down from a 6% year-over-year gain in February and below the 5.3% gain economists were expecting.

On a monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.1% compared to February, below economist estimates of a 0.3% gain.

The CPI reading is the latest indicator that inflation is trending steadily downward after hitting 40-year highs in 2022. Investors are growing increasingly optimistic the Federal Reserve will soon pause its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.

U.S. Inflation Is Finally Easing

CPI growth hit a peak of 9.1% back in June 2022, but it has been falling at a steady pace ever since. Prior to March, the CPI hadn’t gained less than 5.3% on a year-over-year basis in any month since May 2021.

Core inflation, which excluded volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.4% on a monthly basis in March and 5.6% from a year ago.

Food prices were flat month-over-month and up 8.5% compared to a year ago. Energy prices were down 3.5% on a monthly basis and are down 6.4% over the past 12 months. Used car prices were down 0.9% compared to February and 11.2% compared to March 2022.

The latest CPI numbers come after the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in March, slightly below economist expectations of 240,000 new jobs. The Labor Department reported U.S. wages were up 4.2% year-over-year in March, but rising prices are preventing many Americans from getting more mileage out of their growing paychecks.

In late March, the Commerce Department reported the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) was up 4.6% in February, a slightly slower pace than its 4.7% year-over-year gain in January. Core PCE is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

Why CPI Matters

Inflation has been the Fed’s economic enemy number one for the past year, and the central bank has made aggressive changes to U.S. monetary policy in an attempt to bring inflation down toward its long-term target of just 2%.

In March, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised its target fed funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point, its ninth interest rate hike since March 2022. The Fed is also allowing up to $60 billion in Treasury securities and $35 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to mature and roll off its more than $8.6 trillion balance sheet per month.

In its March policy statement, the FOMC said “some additional policy firming may be appropriate.” However, the March CPI number likely increases the chances the FOMC will seriously consider pausing its rate hikes at its upcoming meeting on May 2-3.

According to CME Group, markets are currently pricing in a 72.9% chance of another 25 bps rate hike this month, which would bring the target fed funds rate to between 5% and 5.25%. The market is also pricing in an 83.3% change the Fed will cut its target range back below its current level by the end of the year.

Inflation, Recession and the Banking Crisis

The Fed is navigating a difficult balancing act of raising interest rates aggressively to bring down inflation without triggering a U.S. recession.

Rising interest rates boost borrowing costs for companies and consumers, weighing on economic activity. Up to this point, the U.S. labor market has been solid, but the New York Fed’s recession probability model suggests there’s a 57.7% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months.

The central bank may have gotten some support in its battle against inflation from an unlikely source in March. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered a banking crisis that significantly tightened credit markets. When banks stop lending, economic growth typically slows, easing inflationary pressures.

Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, says CPI is just one of a number of data points the Fed will be monitoring in coming weeks.

“Investors should realize that today’s CPI, a lagging indicator, doesn’t include the time period during the banking crisis which is a deflationary shock. The CPI is backwards looking and the Fed still has to consider how much of a credit crunch to factor into the economy,” Bolvin says.

What’s Next?

First-quarter earnings season kicks into full swing on April 14 with earnings reports from big banks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C).

S&P 500 companies reported a 3.2% drop in earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022, and analysts are expecting a year-over-year earnings decline of 6.8% in the first quarter of 2023. In fact, analysts aren’t expecting S&P 500 earnings growth to bounce back into positive territory until the third quarter.

Investors will also get another inflation update when the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its March core PCE reading on April 27.

In addition to a likely interest rate hike, investors will be monitoring the Federal Reserve’s commentary on the economy at its upcoming meeting on May 2-3. Wall Street will be paying particularly close attention to any changes in the language the FOMC uses in its policy statement regarding the economy and the outlook for interest rates.

Barry Gilbert, asset allocations strategist for LPL Financial, says investors have plenty of reason to be bullish in coming months.

“The economy is still on shaky ground as Fed policy tends to act with a lag and we have not yet felt the full impact of higher rates. However, we believe the kind of economic excesses that have contributed to steeper downturns in the past are not currently a threat and markets may look past a modest economic downturn relatively quickly,” Gilbert says.

