Inflation Data, Fed Minutes to Heat Up 2nd Quarter

A slew of inflation data is due out next week, including the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) for March. The meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) will be in focus as well, as investors continue to debate the future of interest rates.

The earnings docket is quiet, but reports will come from CarMax (KMX), Constellation Brands (STZ), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and also Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There are no economic indicators due out on Monday, April 8.

Tuesday, April 9 brings the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index.

In addition to the CPI reading for March and wholesale inventories, Wednesday, April 10, will feature a federal budget update and minutes from the FOMC meeting. Boston Fed President Susan Collins is set to deliver remarks as well.

The usual jobs data is due out, in addition to the PPI reading for March. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will also speak.

The import price index and preliminary consumer sentiment data are on tap Friday, April 12, with comments from Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly capping of the week.

