Inflation Data, Fed Budget Update on Deck Next Week

Next week will be a relatively quiet one as far as economic data goes, with wholesale inventories and the foreign trade deficit out early on. All the action will happen at once on Thursday, with a new round of inflation data to digest, courtesy of the core consumer price index (CPI). Investors will also get a glimpse at the Federal Reserve's budget deficit, and latest quarter's domestic nonfinancial debt and household wealth numbers that day as well.

There will only be a few corporate reports to sift through as earnings season settles, including those from Bumble (BMBL), Campbell Soup (CPB), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), JD.com (JD), Oracle (ORCL), Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF), Poshmark (POSH), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, March 7, will bring consumer credit data.

The NFIB small-business index, data on the foreign trade deficit, and wholesale inventories are slated for Tuesday, March 8.

Job openings and quits are on tap for Wednesday, March 9.

Thursday, March 10 will see initial and continuing jobless claims, the core CPI, information on real domestic nonfinancial debt for the fourth quarter, as well as the fourth quarter's real household wealth data. The Federal budget deficit will also be out later in the day.

On Friday, March 11 investors will wrap up the week with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, and five-year inflation expectations.

