Inflation Data, Bank Earnings Loom Next Week

Next week will bring another chance for Wall Street to unpack the latest inflation data. As bond yields climb and investors fret about the Fed's 'higher for longer' interest rate policy, any clue that the inflation could be cooling could help trigger a short-term rally.

Next week also brings about the unofficial start of the final earnings season of 2023. Delta Air Lines (DAL), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will announce their reports throughout the week. The end of the week will bring a flood of bank earnings as well, from firms such as BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no economic data scheduled for Monday, October 9, the Columbus Day holiday.

Tuesday, October 10 brings wholesale inventories data.

Producer price index (PPI) and core PPI data are due out on Wednesday, October 11.

Jobless claims, the consumer price index (CPI), and core CPI are slated for Thursday, October 12.

Friday, October 13 features the import and export price indexes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.