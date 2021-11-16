Inflation Could Continue Into 2022. Here's How to Fight It

Image source: Getty Images

You've probably noticed that just about everything you're buying these days costs more than it did a year ago. That's because inflation has been on the rise, and unfortunately, it's showing no signs of cooling off.

Now to be clear, some amount of inflation is normal. The problem is that the recent rate of inflation has been rapid, causing prices to increase quickly.

Of course, the scary thing about inflation is that it has the potential to drive you into debt. This especially holds true if you're already living paycheck to paycheck without any money in savings to fall back on. To avoid financial struggles in the near term, here are some tips for fighting back against inflation.

1. Cut back on expenses that aren't essential

When the cost of groceries or gas rises, consumers have no choice but to pay up. That's because you need to eat and you need to be able to get places. But there may be things you spend money on that technically aren't needs, even though they might seem that way.

Take entertainment. It's important to have ways to stay occupied, and paying for entertainment could help your mental health. But technically, it's not a need. If you're currently spending $50 a month on different streaming services, you may need to cancel one or two. If you're able to cut that $50 a month down to $30, that could help compensate for a week's worth of higher gas fill-ups and groceries.

2. Fight for a higher cost-of-living raise at work

Some companies give out raises based on merit, while others give a blanket raise to everyone that reflects an increase in the general cost of living. In a normal year, a 3% cost-of-living raise may suffice. But this year, that'll mean losing buying power.

If your employer gives out a 3% raise across all employees this year, rally your fellow colleagues and fight for a higher boost in pay. Write a group letter to your management team explaining that recent inflation has made paying for essentials more difficult and ask that they respectfully reconsider the extent to which they're raising wages.

3. Boost your income with a side job

When inflation is rampant, your paycheck may not cover your expenses -- even if you do end up snagging a slightly higher cost-of-living raise for 2022. A good way to boost your pay and keep up with your rising prices is to get a side hustle on top of your main job.

A lot of industries are struggling to hire right now, which means there may be more opportunity to pick up an evening or weekend side hustle. For example, local restaurants that are having a hard time finding servers and delivery drivers may need your help on Friday and Saturday nights, when you're not at your main job.

There are also side hustles you can do more independently, like driving for a ride-hailing company. See what fits best with your schedule and income goals.

Inflation may not be going away anytime soon. To avoid debt in the near term -- or the new year -- do what you can to keep up with the higher costs so many consumers are facing.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.