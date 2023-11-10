Inflation Continues to Remain a Bit Sticky

US Equities fell over 2% throughout October, with bond yields rising across extended maturities along the yield curve. The US economy continues to prove itself resilient, with 3rd quarter GDP coming in stronger than expected, growing 4.9% annually.

Inflation remains a bit sticky, with CPI for September rising four-tenths of one percent month over month and 4.1% annually. When stripping out volatile food and energy prices, consumer inflation rose 3.7%.

Lastly, the Federal Reserve held steady at their most recent meeting, keeping their base rate at a target of five and a quarter to five and a half percent.

To read our full report, head over to our website at nottinghamadvisors.com.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.