Inflation continues to lose strength in Chile

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

August 08, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski and Natalia Ramos for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - In the world's largest copper producer, 12-month inflation hit 6.5% in July, data from statistics agency INE showed on Tuesday, down from 7.6% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country rose 0.4% on the month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.30% monthly rise in July.

Since late last month, Chile's central bank has begun to ease its monetary policy with interest rate cuts. At the end of July, the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.25%, in a unanimous decision, as the nation's monetary authority underscored that inflation has eased at a quicker pace than anticipated.

The country was one of the first major Latin American economies to start cutting rates since a wave of hikes to contain surging post-pandemic inflation.

"Headline and core inflation have fallen faster than what was expected in the last Monetary Policy Report," the bank said in a statement after it announced the cut.

While inflation has dropped, the head of the Central Bank, Rosanna Costa, said earlier in July that the challenge of bringing inflation to the 3% target "is not over."

