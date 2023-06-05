Inflation Causes Drivers to Switch Car Insurance Carriers

In a recent survey from CarInsurance.com, more than half of drivers (57%) claimed their car insurance rate went up in the last 12 months. In fact, 32% of these drivers claimed their rates increased by at least 10%, leading many to shop around and buy insurance from a different carrier. About a quarter of respondents left Allstate, 22% left Geico and 21% left Progressive.

Forty-three percent of drivers believed the increase in auto insurance rates was due to inflation. Auto insurance rates, according to the Consumer Price Index, have risen 14.7% from January 2022 to January 2023, and rates are predicted to keep going up. Currently, according to Bankrate , full coverage car insurance costs an average of $2,014 per year, or $168 on a monthly basis. In their 2023 First Quarter Report, Progressive says they are “re-evaluating our rate plans and intend to be aggressive with raising rates over the remainder of the year."

Aaron Stevens, senior finance lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, told CarInsurance.com that “the cost of a car insurance policy depends on the expected value of losses." He stated, “As the prices for new and used cars, as well as replacement parts and labor, have increased, it makes sense that the expected value of losses paid by insurance claims would increase in tandem. Thus, as the costs associated with insurance claims rise, so should the policy premiums.”

As rates continue to rise, more people will likely be shopping around to get the lowest rates on car insurance available. Here’s how many people saved by switching insurers, according to data from CarInsurance.com

Stephen Crewdson, senior director of insurance business intelligence at J.D. Power states in a recent study that “auto insurance customers are starting to shop for insurance like they shop for gas. They are taking a much more active stance in seeking out plans that fit their needs and their budgets, which could have a serious long-term effect on carriers that have been working for years to build lifetime value through bundling and other initiatives.”

These are the insurance companies customers are switching to get better rates.