Inflation battle still not won, reiterates Brazil's Campos Neto

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto reiterated on Tuesday that the country's battle against inflation has yet to be won, noting that interest rates need to remain in restrictive territory for the time being.

The monetary authority started an easing cycle earlier this month with a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point interest rate cut to 13.25%, after holding its benchmark rate at a six-year-high for nearly a year to tame high inflation.

It signaled more of the same for its upcoming meetings.

