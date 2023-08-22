News & Insights

US Markets

Inflation battle still not won, reiterates Brazil's Campos Neto

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

August 22, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by Fabricio de Castro for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto reiterated on Tuesday that the country's battle against inflation has yet to be won, noting that interest rates need to remain in restrictive territory for the time being.

The monetary authority started an easing cycle earlier this month with a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point interest rate cut to 13.25%, after holding its benchmark rate at a six-year-high for nearly a year to tame high inflation.

It signaled more of the same for its upcoming meetings.

(Reporting by Fabricio de Castro; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.