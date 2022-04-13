Inflation angst sends European stocks lower for third day

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 13 (Reuters) - European shares retreated for a third straight session on Wednesday as anxiety about elevated inflation and its potential impact on upcoming earnings season dampened risk appetite.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2%, with retail .SXRP and technology stocks .SX8P offsetting gains in miners .SXPP.

Wall Street reversed early gains to end lower on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose to over four-decade highs in March. UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.1% as British inflation hit a 30-year high last month. .L

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L dropped 4.7% after it warned profit was likely to fall in the current year.

French luxury goods maker LVMH LVMH.PA rose 1% as robust demand for Louis Vuitton and Dior products boosted first-quarter sales.

Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI gained 2.9% after reports French telecoms group Iliad ILD.PA was interested in making an offer TIM's domestic consumer service business.

