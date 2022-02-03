Inflation angst keeps euro area bond markets on edge ahead of ECB

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sovereign bond yields across the euro area edged up on Thursday, holding at or near multi-year highs before a European Central Bank meeting being watched closely for signs of acknowledgement that inflation could be stickier than anticipated.

Debt yields, which move in the opposite direction to their price, have shot higher this week as investors bet that inflation staying higher for longer could force the ECB to dial back its massive stimulus quicker than planned.

Indeed, data on Wednesday showing euro area inflation rose to a record high 5.1% in January piled pressure on ECB chief Christine Lagarde to acknowledge the risks to the inflation, which officials have said is temporary.

Morgan Stanley's chief cross-asset strategist Andrew Sheets said the inflation pressures facing the ECB were less severe than those facing the Federal Reserve.

"You could make the argument that there is more catch-up inflation than the ECB can tolerate," he said.

"But inflation was higher than expected, so the ECB meeting will be important for how the ECB communicates its message," Sheets added.

Germany's 2-year bond yield touched -0.439% in early trade, its highest level since early 2016 DE2YT=RR.

It is up 14 bps so far this week and set for its biggest weekly jump since March 2020 when the onset of the COVID-19 crisis wrecked havoc on world markets.

German 10-year Bund yields were a touch higher on the day at 0.046% DE10YT=RR, holding near its highest levels since early 2019.

Across the single-currency bloc most 10-year bond yields were higher on the day, with Italian 10-year yields up 4 bps at 1.46% IT10YT=RR and holding near its highest levels since mid-2020.

"We expect the balance of views in the governing council to shift further," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

"As the market is keen to stay one step ahead, even subtle hints should be enough to affirm the market in its exit view where a 30 basis points depo rate hike is reflected by year-end."

The Bank of England meanwhile is widely expected to hike rates by 25 bps to 0.5%. It rate decision at 1200 GMT is released 45 minutes before the ECB's post-meeting statement is published.

Any signs that the BoE could speed up its tightening could add to market angst over rising rates globally -- the U.S. Federal Reserve has flagged that it's likely to deliver a first rate increase in March.

