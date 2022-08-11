Inflation and the Favorable Set up for Industrial Technology in 2H22, Earnings From Nvidia, Micron, Datadog, Cloudflare and More

In this Weekly Insights we provide thoughts on inflation and the favorable set up for industrial technology in 2H22, and earnings from key companies in our coverage universe.

CONTENTS

Macro Backdrop

July inflation was lower than expectations, but don't get too excited just yet

Fed backing-off from the inflation fight creates a favorable set up for beaten down tech stocks

Earnings weak, but in the rear view mirror

Semiconductor earnings weak ( Nvidia, Micron ); enterprise software relatively better ( Datadog, Cloudflare )

MACRO BACKDROP

Favorable set up for industrial technology in 2H

Consumer prices (CPI) increased 8.5% yoy in July, compared to 9.1% in June. While this was better than expectations, and consequently caused a favorable stock market reaction, we would caution investors that inflation could stay higher for longer, as there has been very limited progress in bringing structural inflation down.

The drivers for lower inflation in July were energy prices (declined 4.6% mom), while food prices were still up 1% mom (10.9% yoy) and shelter was up 0.5% mom (5.7% yoy), both very sticky categories. It is important for investors to keep in mind that the decline in fuel (commodities more broadly) is caused by the "self-induced" recession which occurred when interest rates (10Y) reached 3.5%. If the economy recovers, this pull back could be short lived.

However, before getting too negative, it is important to also keep in mind that the companies in our coverage universe are already pricing in 3.5%+ risk free rate, which is ~100bp higher than the 10Y today. With inflation coming in below expectations, and the Fed backing-off from previously aggressive language to combat inflation (see our report from last week), rates significantly above these levels are off-the-table (at least for now). We estimate that each 100bp of discount rate decline provides ~20% valuation upside, which is the reason why stocks are easily able to overcome weak earnings reports in the current environment.

Moreover, while we expect commodity inflation to be volatile, wage inflation is here to stay outside of a deep recession. We believe that productivity improvement is the only sustainable way to address core inflation. While this is a longer therm thesis, companies are in the process of undergoing digital transformation with areas like cloud spending, vertical and horizontal enterprise software, experiencing strong top-line growth (20-30%+) despite challenging macro.

In summary, while we expect more volatility, as the July positive inflation report may provide only a temporary relieve, there have only been 5-6 investing opportunities like this in the past century, and even fewer for technology stocks. Despite the recent move off the lows, there continue to be many high quality industrial technology businesses that generate positive FCF and have stock prices that are down over 40% ytd.

WEAK EARNINGS ARE GETTING BOUGHT

There were very few positive surprises coming from this earnings season except for the stock price reactions. The spectrum within industrial technology has been relatively wide with semiconductors, which are the most cyclical and economically sensitive, surprising significantly to the downside (stock prices only down ~MSD%); and enterprise software (cloud, cybersecurity), on the stronger end, coming in-line to better (stock prices up 20-30%).

Semiconductors weak vs. enterprise software relatively better

In semis, Nvidia revised its 2Q22 revenue outlook to $6.7bn (from $8.1bn), down 19% qoq and up 3% yoy. This is a meaningful cut, but the stock was only down ~6% on the announcement. Gaming was the biggest driver of the decline down 44% qoq (vs. cons down 15%). Datacenter, which is now the largest segment was up 1% qoq although less than expectations for up 6%. Auto (a relatively smaller segment) did well - up 59% qoq (more details on Nvidia's long term opportunity in autonomous driving here).

Micron, negatively pre-announced, now tracking to the low end of the disappointing guidance range provided only ~6 weeks ago (revenues $7.2B ± $400M; -17% qoq and -13% yoy at the midpoint). The stock was down <4%. Similarly, Teradyne a company that provides test & measurement equipment into the semi space reported weak results and guidance. Teradyne guided for revenues to be down 16% yoy in 3Q22.

Enterprise software earnings were relatively better - although guidance beats were hard to find.

Datadog reported a topline beat with revenue growth of 74% yoy (vs. expectation for mid 60s %), but provided weak guidance for FY22 revenues to be only up +56-58% y/y. The company cited weak consumption patterns among some large customers, particularly in the consumer discretionary sector, resulting in lower billings, a forward looking indicator. Billings came in at +47% y/y vs. +103% y/y in 1Q22. The stock traded down ~10% pre-market, but recovered to ~flat on the day of the report.

Cloudflare was one of few companies that beat and raised, with revenue up 54%yoy (~3% higher than guidance) and billings growth of 57%. Management raised the FY22 revenue guidance to $968-972mm (+47-48% Y/Y), up from the prior range of $955-959mm. Management noted that while it was challenging to gain new customers, the company was able to drive higher revenue from existing customers. The stock was up 25%+ on the report which many investors found to be surprising. More thoughts below.

Focus on Cloudflare (NET)

We find Cloudflare to be one of the most misunderstood companies in our coverage universe and a battle ground among investors.

As background, Cloudflare is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and DDoS mitigation company (acts as a reverse proxy between a website’s visitor and the customer’s hosting provider). The company has built a network of 270 points of presence (POPs) across more than 100 countries globally offering a low-latency network. Cloudflare operates at a massive scale with over 4 million non-paying customers and 151,000 paying customers.

Cloudflare has a unique business model where the main product is Application Services (CDN & DDoS mitigation), but the company can use its current infrastructure and customer base to expand into other areas such as Zero Trust and Network Services (SD-WAN) and compete with leading vendors such as Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks. While Application Services is relatively mature market (and therefore many investors are dismissive of Cloudflare as an attractive investment opportunity), other areas such as Zero Trust and Network Services are high growth end-markets and Cloudflare is starting from a very small base with compelling products. Consequently, each of the below opportunities, can evolve into a similar size to the company's market cap today (~22bn), if the products are proven to be successful.

The most misunderstood part of Cloudflare is the quality and size of the company's customer base. Cloudflare has millions of customers including many small businesses and start-ups, but many of them are not paying customers yet. Moreover, large customers represent only ~1-2% of total paying customers (1.7k out of 151K paying customers). The interesting angle is that although large paying customers are small in number they bring in over 50% of the company revenues.We found it encouraging that the company was able to outperform in 2Q22 by driving more revenue from large customers. The quality of the customer base has become paramount throughout this downturn, as many sectors and start-ups have struggled. New logo weakness is to be expected, but will only set up for easy comps as the market recovers into next year.

