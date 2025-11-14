Inflation Alert: These 6 Expenses Have Doubled Since 2020

The Federal Reserve’s annual inflation target is 2%, since this is the number most likely to keep prices stable and ensure U.S. consumers can make sound financial decisions. But the ideal inflation rate isn’t always obtainable.

From 2020 to 2025, the cumulative inflation rate was 25.2%. In large part, this is due to the record-high 9.1% inflation over the 12 months ending in June 2022.

While inflation has more or less stabilized — down to 2.9% for the 12 months ending in August 2025 — prices haven’t necessarily fallen. They’re simply rising less quickly than before.

As far as everyday expenses go, some things have doubled (or nearly doubled) in cost since 2020. Data is based on the Pew Research Center’s 2024 and 2025 analyses of the latest available Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Check Out: 8 Smart Ways Frugal People Are Living Like There’s Already a Recession

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Margarine

The price of margarine has gone up 59.6% since 2020. At the end of 2019, a tub of margarine cost $1.73 per pound on average, as per data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With inflation, that same item now costs closer to $2.76.

Frozen Non-Carbonated Beverages

Those non-carbonated drinks and juices you find in the frozen section of the grocery store have gone up 58.1% since the beginning of 2020. But actual prices might be even higher.

For example, a 12-ounce can of frozen orange juice concentrate cost $2.32 in January 2020. That same can went for $4.67 in August 2025. That’s a 101% increase.

See More: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Crackers, Breads and Cracker Products

The overall cost increase of crackers, breads and other cracker products has gone up 42.3% since 2020. While this isn’t quite double, it’s still a significant price increase.

This means that a variety pack of crackers from Target that currently costs around $4.69 would have cost closer to $2.71 five years ago.

Other Fats and Oils

Foods in the fats and oils category went up 48.8% from January 2020 to the end of 2024. This category includes peanut butter, so let’s take a look at these prices.

In 2020, you could buy a jar of creamy peanut butter for a couple of bucks. While some brands are still around that price today, others — like Skippy creamy peanut butter from Target — go for closer to $6.

Motor Vehicle Repairs and Insurance

The cost of motor vehicle repairs has gone up 47.5% in the past few years, with motor vehicle insurance not far behind at 47.3%.

As per Federal Reserve data, the average monthly cost of motor vehicle maintenance and repair was $442 in August 2025. Given the overall price percentage increase, this means you’d have likely spent closer to $232 in 2020.

The typical cost of insurance is currently around $132, according to the latest data. That same insurance might have cost closer to $70 prior to price increases.

Uncooked Beef Roast

It’s no surprise the grocery prices were among the hardest hit with inflation, especially during the pandemic. The USDA found that the people were spending around 57% more on food at home in March 2020 compared to a year earlier.

Prices have mostly leveled out since then, but some items continue to be significantly more expensive. Among these includes uncooked beef roast. Back in 2020, the average cost per pound was $6.05. Now, it’s closer to $8.72. That’s a 44% increase.

Some Costs Have Gone Down

Not everything has sky-high prices. According to the Pew Research Center, areas that have actually fallen in price include:

TVs — down 22.4%

Health insurance — down 16.7%

Computer software and accessories — down 15.9%

Certain video equipment — down 14.1%

Flatware and dishes — down 9.9%

Certain linens — down 8.5%

Toys — down 7.1%

Men’s suits, sport coats and outerwear — down 6.3%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Inflation Alert: These 6 Expenses Have Doubled Since 2020

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.