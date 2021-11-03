Inflation Advances to Wage Negotiations

Inflation is beginning to make its way to wage discussions, as evidenced by the recent high-profile contract negotiations between Deere & Co (DE) and its labor union.

On Monday, the two sides reached a tentative pact, which will re-instate cost of living adjustments (COLA), meaning that workers will get regular wage increases to compensate them for the loss of purchasing power due to inflation.

As measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation is currently running at 5%, meaning that the wages the company pays its workers must be adjusted by that amount. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Deere Pact Could Set COLA Precedent

High-profile wage pacts usually set a precedent for similar deals for other companies across the industry, and eventually across the economy.

Economists are wary of this trend. It sets the stage for a wage-price spiral, whereby inflation breeds more inflation: higher prices lead to higher wages, and higher wages lead to higher prices, and things could turn out of control. That’s what happened in the 1970s when inflation entered labor contracts with COLA provisions, spinning inflation out of control.

Compounding the problem of inflation entering labor negotiations is the Fed’s hesitance to roll back monetary accommodations launched during the pandemic, meaning that the Fed is accommodating -- rather than fighting -- the wage-price spiral.

Things could change in Wednesday’s regular FOMC meeting, where markets expect the Fed to begin tapering, the gradual rolling back of its bond-buying program, also known as Quantitative Easing (QE). This program has helped keep long-term interest rates low, fuel higher spending, and eventually higher prices across the economy.

Hopefully, tapering will help cool-off spending and eventually bring inflation under control.

Financial Markets Shouldn’t Be Overly Concerned

Financial markets shouldn’t be overly concerned about the COLA pacts becoming the new normal in labor relations. Labor unions do not enjoy the same power they once had, as union membership has been in a secular decline, from around 20% in 1983 to 10.8% in 2020.

While union membership has been steadily declining, labor isn’t as necessary in producing goods and services as in the 1970s due to automation and artificial intelligence (AI), meaning that the impact of wage hikes on corporate bottom lines is much smaller today than it is back then. That’s especially the case in the long term, where companies have more time to adjust their production process to changes in input prices.

Simply put, COLA will accelerate the drive for automation and AI, making labor an even less critical factor in production and the wage inflation equation.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Panos Mourdoukoutas owned shares of Deere & Co.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.



