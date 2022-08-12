Inflation a growing concern for Germans, poll shows

Forty percent of Germans - more than ever before - expect to be worse off in a year's time, an opinion poll published on Friday showed, highlighting households' concerns about high inflation in Europe's largest economy.

The poll for broadcaster ZDF by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen, which surveyed 1,389 Germans of voting age from Aug. 9-11, also showed 49% expected their personal financial situation to be unchanged in a year's time, with 10% expecting to be better off.

Just 55% of those surveyed believed their financial situation was good, down from 65% at the start of the year.

German inflation is running at 8.5%, driven up by an energy supply crisis as reductions in gas flows from Russia prompt concerns about even higher energy bills.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised a new package of measures on Thursday, including tax relief, to help people struggling with rising prices and higher energy bills.

