Inflation 2023: How a 529 Plan Can Help You Pay for College During Volatile Economic Times

During times of high inflation and economic uncertainty, many parents have higher financial priorities than saving for their kids’ college education. If it’s possible, though, it’s ideal to start putting money aside for this major expense sooner rather than later, and one of the best ways to do so is by opening a 529 college savings plan.

A 529 plan provides tax advantages when used for qualifying purposes. It’s like a Roth IRA or 401(k) plan, but for educational savings. Contributions are not federally tax-deductible, but earnings grow tax-free, and distributions for qualifying educational expenses are also tax-free. Many states also provide a tax deduction or tax credit for residents using an in-state 529 plan.

Here’s why you should consider saving for college in a 529 plan, especially during volatile economic times.

Why Now Is a Good Time To Open a 529 Plan

529 plans are always a smart way to save for college, said Chris Lynch, president of TIAA Tuition Financing, Inc.

“As with any savings strategy, the earlier you start saving — whether it is for college, retirement or another major life event — the more time your savings will have to grow,” he said. “Some individuals start funding 529 plans when children are young, some begin saving later. No matter when you begin, 529 plans can be an ideal way to save for college-related expenses.”

Lynch advises parents to not be deterred by the current economic environment when it comes to saving for future education expenses.

“While markets are currently volatile, families should try to focus on the long-term goal,” he said. “Risk tolerances for investors can and should vary, but most 529 plans have a range of investment choices to meet most risk profiles. Higher education comes at a cost and people are better off saving than borrowing to meet that cost.”

How a 529 Plan Can Be a Useful Tool During Times of Inflation

Saving for college in a 529 plan now can help your dollars go further, which is especially helpful during times of high inflation.

“529 plans are an efficient way to save for educational expenses, and that is more important now than ever,” Lynch said. “Most 529 plans offer state-level deductions or credits on contributions for in-state investors. All 529 plans offer tax-free growth on assets and tax-free withdrawals from accounts, provided they are used for qualified educational expenses.”

Can You Withdraw From a 529 Plan If You Need the Funds?

In today’s economy, parents may be wary about putting money aside for college that they may need now amid rising costs or in the event of an unexpected job loss. The good news is that if you do end up needing this money, you can access it — though you will likely have to pay taxes on the funds.

“Withdrawing funds for any reason aside from educational purposes eliminates many of the tax advantages associated with 529 [plans], so parents should proceed carefully,” Lynch said. “If the current inflationary environment is causing parents to consider changes, it might make more sense to reduce current contributions first, rather than making a non-education-related withdrawal.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Inflation 2023: How a 529 Plan Can Help You Pay for College During Volatile Economic Times

