InflaRx Shares In-Dept Analysis About Vilobelimab, Stock Down In Pre-Market

December 30, 2025 — 09:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), Tuesday announced updates regarding its Phase 3 study for vilobelimab in pyoderma gangrenosum, which was terminated earlier this year after an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended the trial be stopped early due to futility.

The recently announced in-depth data analysis reveals the treatment's efficacy, particularly regarding ulcer volume reduction, which further supports the potential role of the C5a/C5aR pathway in certain neutrophilic skin diseases.

The company noted that the primary clinical endpoint of complete target ulcer closure on two consecutive visits showed a difference in favor of vilobelimab over placebo of 20.8 percent versus 16.7 percent.

Meanwhile, key secondary endpoints such as complete disease remission showed improvement in favor of vilobelimab over placebo.

The company expects to have a meeting with the FDA to discuss a potential path forward for vilobelimab.

In the pre-market hours, IFRX is moving down 3.93 percent, to $0.97 on the Nasdaq.

