News & Insights

Markets
IFRX

InflaRx Reports Positive Topline Results From SAD Phase I Study With C5aR Inhibitor INF904

September 11, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) announced Monday topline results from the single ascending dose (SAD) part of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I trial of the orally administered, low molecular weight C5aR inhibitor INF904.

In the SAD part of the study, INF904 demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile as well as a very favorable pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile, confirming INF904´s best-in-class potential.

The SAD part of the Phase I first-in-human trial enrolled 62 healthy volunteers within six different dosing groups from 3 mg to 240 mg who were randomly assigned to receive INF904 or a placebo.

Different drug concentrations were tested for the 60 mg dosing group. The main objectives were to assess safety and tolerability of single ascending doses under fasting conditions. Secondary endpoints included several PK parameters, and the effect of INF904 on C5a-induced neutrophil activation in blood samples from treated volunteers ex vivo also was explored.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.