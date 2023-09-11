InflaRx Reports Positive Topline Results From SAD Phase I Study With C5aR Inhibitor INF904

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) announced Monday topline results from the single ascending dose (SAD) part of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I trial of the orally administered, low molecular weight C5aR inhibitor INF904.

In the SAD part of the study, INF904 demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile as well as a very favorable pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile, confirming INF904´s best-in-class potential.

The SAD part of the Phase I first-in-human trial enrolled 62 healthy volunteers within six different dosing groups from 3 mg to 240 mg who were randomly assigned to receive INF904 or a placebo.

Different drug concentrations were tested for the 60 mg dosing group. The main objectives were to assess safety and tolerability of single ascending doses under fasting conditions. Secondary endpoints included several PK parameters, and the effect of INF904 on C5a-induced neutrophil activation in blood samples from treated volunteers ex vivo also was explored.

