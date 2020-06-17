InflaRx Reports Encouraging Results From Phase II/III Trial Of IFX-1 In COVID-19 Pneumonia

(RTTNews) - InflaRx (IFRX) announced interim results from the first 30 patients treated in the adaptive randomized Phase II/III trial in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. The Phase II part of the study evaluated IFX-1 treatment plus best supportive care compared to best supportive care alone for up to 28 days.

The company noted thatIFX-1 treatment showed a trend in lower 28-day all-cause mortality rate, along with trends of maintained kidney function, faster normalization in lymphocyte counts and greater reduction in LDH in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

The company stated that it is now evaluating continuing the study in an adequately powered, placebo-controlled, double blinded, Phase III part using 28-day all-cause mortality as the primary endpoint, an accepted regulatory primary endpoint for critical care studies.

