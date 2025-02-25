InflaRx N.V. to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Participate in Key Investor Conferences

InflaRx N.V. will announce its 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, and participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

InflaRx N.V., a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-inflammatory therapeutics targeting the complement system, announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 20, 2025, without a conference call. The company will also participate in two upcoming investor conferences: a fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2025, and a virtual chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Conference on March 27, 2025. InflaRx develops therapies like vilobelimab, an anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, and INF904, a small molecule inhibitor of the C5a receptor, focusing on conditions driven by inflammatory processes.

InflaRx will publish its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

Participation in two prominent investor conferences highlights the company's commitment to engaging with the investment community and maintaining visibility in the market.

InflaRx’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab, is described as a first-in-class therapeutic, emphasizing the innovative nature of the company's pipeline and potential market differentiation.

Working on multiple compelling therapeutic candidates, including INF904, underscores InflaRx's potential for growth and expansion in the biopharmaceutical field.

The company is not holding a conference call to discuss its upcoming financial results, which may limit investor engagement and transparency.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may indicate uncertainties about future results, potentially leading to decreased investor confidence.

What are InflaRx's financial results release dates?

InflaRx will publish its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on March 20, 2025.

Will there be a conference call for the financial results?

No conference call is planned for the financial results announcement.

Which conferences will InflaRx participate in?

InflaRx will participate in the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference.

What is vilobelimab?

Vilobelimab is InflaRx’s lead product candidate, an anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for treating inflammatory diseases.

How can I register for the fireside chats?

Links to register for the fireside chat live streams and replays are available in the press release.

Full Release



JENA, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that the Company will publish its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 20, 2025; no conference call is planned.





InflaRx also announced that it will participate in two investor conferences. Details are as follows:







Leerink Global Healthcare Conference







March 9 - 12, 2025 in Miami Beach, FL





InflaRx will conduct a fireside chat at the conference on March 10 at 10:40 AM ET and will participate in one-on-one-investor meetings. A link to register for the fireside chat live stream and its replay is available



here



.







H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference







March 27, 2025





InflaRx will conduct a virtual fireside chat on March 27 at 8:30 AM ET and will participate in one-on-one-investor meetings. A link to register for the fireside chat live stream and its replay is available



here



.









About InflaRx









InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab, is a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies in different indications. InflaRx is also developing INF904, an orally administered, small molecule inhibitor of the C5a receptor. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit



www.inflarx.com



.





InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).









Contacts:















InflaRx N.V.









MC Services AG











Jan Medina, CFA





Vice President, Head of Investor Relations





Email:



IR@inflarx.de







Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz





Email:



inflarx@mc-services.eu







Europe: +49 89-210 2280





U.S.: +1-339-832-0752























FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, current expectations and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the headings, “Risk factors” and “Cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements”, in our periodic filings with the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.



