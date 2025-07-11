InflaRx N.V. Receives Nasdaq Notice for Non-Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

InflaRx N.V. received a Nasdaq notice regarding non-compliance with minimum share price requirements, with potential options available.

InflaRx N.V., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in anti-inflammatory therapeutics, announced that it has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that its common shares have traded below the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for 30 consecutive business days. The company has until January 7, 2026, to regain compliance, with the option to transfer its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market for an additional compliance period if necessary. This notice does not impact the current trading of its shares, and InflaRx plans to monitor its stock price and explore options to meet the listing requirements. The company is known for developing novel treatments targeting complement activation factors and has offices in Germany and the USA.

Potential Positives

InflaRx has been granted an initial 180-day period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, allowing the company time to address the issue without immediate pressure.

If necessary, the company has the option to apply for a transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which could provide an additional 180 days for compliance, reflecting a potential pathway to maintain its listing.

The press release highlights InflaRx's proprietary therapeutic technologies and ongoing development of vilobelimab and INF904, underscoring the company's innovation in the anti-inflammatory treatment space.

The company’s common shares continue to trade without immediate effect from the notice, allowing ongoing access to capital markets and trading activities.

Potential Negatives

The company is at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq if the stock price does not recover above the minimum threshold of $1.00 within the stipulated time frame.

There is uncertainty regarding the company’s eligibility for an extended compliance period if they fail to regain compliance within the initial 180 days.

Receiving a notice from Nasdaq may negatively impact investor confidence and perception of the company's financial stability.

FAQ

What notice did InflaRx receive from Nasdaq?

InflaRx received a notice indicating its share price fell below the $1.00 minimum requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

What is the timeframe for InflaRx to regain compliance?

InflaRx has an initial period of 180 days, until January 7, 2026, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

What happens if InflaRx does not regain compliance?

If compliance is not regained, InflaRx may apply to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market for an additional 180 days.

How does InflaRx plan to address the bid price issue?

The Company intends to monitor its share price and consider available options for regaining compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

What is InflaRx known for in the biopharmaceutical field?

InflaRx specializes in anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, developing treatments like vilobelimab and INF904.

$IFRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $IFRX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IFRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IFRX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IFRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IFRX forecast page.

$IFRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IFRX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IFRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $3.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Steven Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $10.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Edward White from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 03/21/2025

JENA, Germany, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Notice”), dated July 11, 2025, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, for the last thirty (30) consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s common shares had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”).





In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 7, 2026, to regain compliance. If the Company fails to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule during this period, the Company may consider applying to transfer its securities from The Nasdaq Global Select Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market, provided that the Company meets the applicable market value of publicly held shares required for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the bid price requirement). Such transfer would provide the Company with an additional 180 calendar days, or until July 6, 2026, to regain compliance. There can be no assurance that the Company would be eligible for the additional 180 calendar day compliance period, if applicable, or that the Nasdaq staff would grant the Company’s request for continued listing.





The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common shares. The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its common shares and consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.









About InflaRx N.V.









InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5a receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx has developed vilobelimab, a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies. InflaRx is also developing INF904, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor.





InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de. InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).









