InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Price Target Increased by 179.31% to 11.80

The average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. (NasdaqGS:IFRX) has been revised to $11.80 / share. This is an increase of 179.31% from the prior estimate of $4.23 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 774.28% from the latest reported closing price of $1.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.78% to 18,612K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 6,484K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,475K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

683 Capital Management holds 2,250K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 22.63% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,973K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 1,731K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 34.08% over the last quarter.

