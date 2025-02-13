InflaRx N.V. Announces Pricing of $16.5 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants

InflaRx N.V. priced a public offering of 8.25 million shares at $2.00 each to fund clinical development.

Quiver AI Summary

InflaRx N.V., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in anti-inflammatory therapeutics, has announced the pricing of its public offering of 8,250,000 ordinary shares at $2.00 each, along with pre-funded warrants for an additional 6,750,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on February 18, 2025, subject to customary conditions, and the company has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares. Proceeds from this offering will primarily support the clinical development of pipeline candidates, including vilobelimab and INF904, as well as general corporate purposes. Guggenheim Securities is managing the offering, and the necessary documentation will be filed with the SEC.

Potential Positives

InflaRx has successfully priced an underwritten public offering of 8,250,000 ordinary shares at $2.00 per share, indicating strong investor interest and support for its financing strategy.

The company is expected to raise significant capital, which will primarily fund the clinical development of its pipeline candidates, including vilobelimab and INF904, enhancing its potential for future product launches.

The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 2,250,000 shares, which could further increase the total capital raised.

Potential Negatives

The company is diluting existing shareholders' equity by issuing 8,250,000 ordinary shares at a low offering price of $2.00 per share.

The reliance on public offering funds for clinical development could indicate a lack of sufficient internal funding or profitability, raising concerns about financial stability.

The mention of "known and unknown risks" in the forward-looking statements section suggests potential challenges ahead that might impact the company's operations or stock performance.

FAQ

What is the offering size of InflaRx's public offering?

InflaRx announced a public offering of 8,250,000 ordinary shares priced at $2.00 per share.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on February 18, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

How will InflaRx use the net proceeds from the offering?

The net proceeds will primarily fund clinical development of pipeline candidates, including vilobelimab and INF904.

Who are the underwriters for this public offering?

The underwriters include Guggenheim Securities, LLC as the book-running manager, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Lucid Capital Markets as co-lead managers.

Where can investors find the prospectus for the offering?

The prospectus will be filed with the SEC and available on their website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IFRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $IFRX stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



JENA, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics targeting the complement system, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,250,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an offering price of $2.00 per ordinary share and in lieu of ordinary shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 6,750,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares. The purchase price of each pre-funded warrant is equal to the price per share at which ordinary shares are being sold to the public in this offering, minus $0.001, which is the exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. All ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants in the offering are being sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on February 18, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to fund clinical development of its pipeline candidates, including vilobelimab and INF904, and for general corporate purposes.









Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as book-running manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Lucid Capital Markets, LLC are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.





A shelf registration statement relating to the ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 11, 2023. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About InflaRx N.V.:







InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab, is a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies in different indications. InflaRx is also developing INF904, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of the C5a receptor. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.com.





InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).







Contacts:









InflaRx N.V.







Jan Medina, CFA





Vice President, Head of Investor Relations





Email: IR@inflarx.de







MC Services AG







Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz





Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu





Europe: +49 89-210 2280





US: +1-339-832-0752





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, current expectations and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements” in our periodic filings with the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.