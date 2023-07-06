InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Price Target Increased by 19.79% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been revised to 11.73 / share. This is an increase of 19.79% from the prior estimate of 9.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.62% from the latest reported closing price of 4.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.03%, an increase of 15.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 3,615K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,146K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 154K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 31.27% over the last quarter.

RYJ - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 41.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 318.80% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 107K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 73.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 97.61% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 90K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 53,004.74% over the last quarter.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

