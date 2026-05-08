InflaRx Investor Update: Izicopan Set to Take Center Stage in AAV and Renal Disease Pipeline

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) outlined plans to prioritize development of izicopan, an oral inhibitor of the C5a receptor (C5aR), in ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) and other renal diseases during a company conference call led by CEO and founder Niels Riedemann.

Izicopan positioned as a next-generation C5aR inhibitor

Riedemann described izicopan as an oral agent designed to block the C5a receptor, a pathway he called a “critical driver of inflammatory cascade.” He said both the ligand C5a and its receptor are validated targets in AAV, and argued that targeted inhibition at the C5a/C5aR level can matter because C5a can be generated not only through upstream complement pathways but also through direct enzymatic cleavage outside the reach of some upstream complement inhibitors.

Riedemann said the company sees “best-in-class potential” for izicopan based on three attributes: a rapid onset of action and receptor coverage based on human PK/PD analyses; what he characterized as a clean safety profile so far; and properties that may reduce the likelihood of drug-drug interactions and potential liver toxicity. He also pointed to potential dosing convenience, including a possibility of once-daily dosing depending on future work.

Focus on AAV amid scrutiny of marketed comparator

InflaRx framed its renewed focus on AAV in the context of “recent regulatory scrutiny” involving the marketed C5aR inhibitor avacopan. Riedemann said the situation creates an opportunity for izicopan as a “next generation” inhibitor, while emphasizing that InflaRx believes it has improved on certain “shortcomings” of the comparator. He cited public information indicating that steady state for avacopan may take 13 weeks, and contrasted that with izicopan’s plasma presence in its early studies, while cautioning that the data shown were not from head-to-head trials.

In response to questions, Riedemann addressed concerns raised around avacopan’s safety and efficacy. On liver toxicity, he said InflaRx has conducted preclinical work suggesting izicopan is not a time-dependent inhibitor of CYP3A4, and has evaluated metabolic stability using assays such as “GSH trapping studies” and other liver microsome work. He also noted that more than 180 humans have been exposed to izicopan, including “very high doses” for up to four weeks, and said the company has not observed liver enzyme elevations reported as adverse events in those studies. Riedemann said he sees no reason to believe liver toxicity is a class effect of C5a/C5aR inhibition, adding that InflaRx has not observed such a signal with its antibody approach targeting C5a.

On efficacy, Riedemann said avacopan has shown consistent signals on proteinuria and eGFR across studies and across multiple renal indications discussed in the presentation. He acknowledged debate around how BVAS (Birmingham Vasculitis Activity Score) was adjudicated at the end of a 52-week study, but said his understanding is that “these efficacy signals…are all there and they’re all real.”

Trial design: phased approach and possible expedited path

Riedemann outlined a preliminary plan for an AAV phase II trial (referred to as a phase II-B concept) with a 26-week readout focused on renal endpoints, including eGFR at week 26 and early proteinuria signals, along with descriptive non-inferiority on BVAS 0 and assessment of time to remission/time to BVAS 0. The concept includes multiple arms designed to compare standard-of-care plus placebo with izicopan on a similar background regimen, and to evaluate a rapid steroid taper approach.

He said the company is also considering whether an expedited, seamless phase II/III registrational path could be possible and plans to discuss options with the FDA, though he cautioned that InflaRx cannot promise such a path. In Q&A, he said the company aims to engage the FDA in the second half of the year, estimating roughly four to seven months, depending on preparation and scheduling timelines.

Asked about breakthrough therapy designation, Riedemann said the company would need comparative data and therefore could not pursue breakthrough status until it has data from a study such as a phase II trial.

Additional renal indications and enrollment considerations

Beyond AAV, InflaRx highlighted three renal indications it intends to explore for faster proof-of-concept work: atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Riedemann said these indications share “approvable accepted” biomarker endpoints, including thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) response in aHUS and proteinuria reduction in IgAN and C3G (with eGFR stabilization as a confirmatory measure).

Riedemann cited prior avacopan studies in these settings as supportive evidence that C5aR inhibition can affect proteinuria and kidney function measures, and said InflaRx has conducted similar experiments with vilobelimab and with izicopan indicating membrane attack complex formation is not affected in the described assays. He also argued that because izicopan does not inhibit the membrane attack complex, it may avoid the vaccination requirements associated with some complement inhibitors.

During Q&A, the operator added that the company believes it could begin showing data next year in “one or more” of IgAN, aHUS, and C3G.

On dosing for AAV, Riedemann said InflaRx has evaluated 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg twice daily (BID) in other indications, and that current modeling suggests 60 mg BID could be used, with potential later switching to once-daily dosing, though he said the company has not finalized plans.

Riedemann also said InflaRx may use trial sites in China to accelerate enrollment, referencing an established network led by Professor Zhou in Beijing and Shanghai and InflaRx’s experience through its licensed vilobelimab program in China, while adding that the company would also seek enrollment in other regions.

HS program: regulatory progress, but not current focus

InflaRx also provided an update on hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Riedemann said the company held discussions with the FDA following a phase II-A readout that showed what he called “biological-like activity” within four weeks, including reductions in draining tunnels and improvements in pain. He said the agency acknowledged the importance of draining tunnels in HS and expressed support for further work on a modified endpoint that includes draining tunnel reduction, which could be validated in a phase II-B trial and potentially serve as a future pivotal-trial primary endpoint.

However, Riedemann said InflaRx would only advance HS development further with a collaborator and that it is not the company’s current focus.

About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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