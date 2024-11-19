News & Insights

InflaRx initiated with a Buy at Lucid Capital

November 19, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Lucid Capital initiated coverage of InflaRx (IFRX) with a Buy rating and $10 price target InflaRx leverages its expertise in the complement system to develop vilobelimab, a first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, and INF904, an oral small-molecule C5aR inhibitor, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is optimistic about its potential in the ongoing Phase 3 trial. Lucid believes pyoderma gangrenosum is a significant unmet need, as there are currently no approved treatments in the U.S. or Europe.

