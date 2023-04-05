InflaRx (IFRX) Stock Up on FDA's EUA for COVID-19 Treatment

InflaRx IFRX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was up almost 84% on Apr 4, as the FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Gohibic (vilobelimab) to treat hospitalized COVID-19 adults who received invasive mechanical ventilation within 48 hours of treatment initiation.

Per the company, Gohibic is the first authorized drug to control complement factor C5a, a protein that plays an essential yet harmful role in the body's immune response.

The authorization was granted based on results from a phase III PANAMO clinical study evaluating vilobelimab in invasively ventilated COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. The data showed that vilobelimab treatment improved survival with a relative reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality of 23.9% compared to placebo in the global data set.

InflaRx is continuing discussions with the FDA to submit a biologics license application for full approval of Gohibic in this COVID-19 indication. The company is also developing vilobelimab in other indications, including pyoderma gangrenosum, for which it is currently initiating a phase III study.

InflaRx’s shares have gained 113% in the past year against the industry's 15.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vilobelimab was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for treating critically ill, intubated and mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.

InflaRx N.V. Price and Consensus

InflaRx N.V. price-consensus-chart | InflaRx N.V. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, InflaRx has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the same sector are CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP, Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA and Kodiak Sciences KOD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Loss per share estimates for CRISPR have narrowed from $8.21 to $7.35 for 2023 in the past 60 days.

The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 3.19%. CRSP’s shares have plunged 33.4% in the past year.

Loss per share estimates for Kala have narrowed from $19.67 to $15.35 for 2023 and from $14.41 to $13.12 for 2024 in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have plunged 75.8% in the past year.

KALA’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 11.56%.

Loss per share estimates for Kodiak Sciences have narrowed from $5.66 to $5.30 for 2023 and from $5.18 to $4.71 for 2024 in the past 60 days.

The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark in one, the average surprise being 0.96%. KOD’s shares have plunged 33.9% in the past year.





