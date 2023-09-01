InflaRx (IFRX) Skyrockets 110% in Six Months: Here's Why

In the past six months, InflaRx’s IFRX shares have surged 110.1% against the industry’s 7.2% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This upside is attributable to the emergency use authorization (“EUA”) granted by the FDA in April 2023 to Gohibic (vilobelimab) for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Per the FDA, Gohibic can be administered intravenously to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adults when initiated within 48 hours of receiving invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (artificial life support).

The EUA helped InflaRx transform from a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company into a commercial-stage one. The treatment was commercially launched in the United States in the late second-quarter 2023. As a result, the company did not generate any revenues during this quarter.

InflaRx is currently in discussions with the FDA about submitting a biologics license application (“BLA”) for full approval of Gohibic in this COVID-19 indication. Management has also submitted a marketing authorization application (“MAA”) for Gohibic in a similar COVID-19 indication in the European Union, which was validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last month.

Apart from COVID-19, management is also evaluating vilobelimab in various debilitating or life-threatening inflammatory indications, including pyoderma gangrenosum (“PG”) and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (“cSCC”).

InflaRx has initiated the preparatory activities for a late-stage study on vilobelimab in PG indication. Management expects to enroll the first patient before the end of this month.

InflaRx submitted a Phase III clinical trial protocol to the FDA, initiated the preparatory activities and expects the first patient to be enrolled in Q3 2023. A mid-stage study is ongoing, which is evaluating the drug in cSCC indication.

Other than vilobelimab, InflaRx has only other candidate in its pipeline, INF904, an oral C5aR inhibitor, which is currently being evaluated in a single (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) phase I study in healthy volunteers. Management intends to develop INF904 for complement-mediated, chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where oral administration is the preferred choice for patients.

With lower cases of severe COVID-19 infections, InflaRx expects moderate demand for Gohibic in 2023. In the meantime, management continues to invest in the necessary infrastructure to make Gohibic available to hospitals across the United States.

InflaRx N.V. Price

InflaRx N.V. price | InflaRx N.V. Quote

