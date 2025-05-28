InflaRx Halts Vilobelimab Development For Painful Skin Ulcers After Trial Fails To Show Efficacy

(RTTNews) - InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has decided to halt the development of Vilobelimab for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum following the results of an interim analysis from its phase III clinical trial.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), which conducted an unblinded review of the trial data, recommended stopping the study due to a lack of efficacy.

Pyoderma gangrenosum is a rare condition that causes large, painful sores on the skin, particularly on the legs. There are no approved drugs for this disease in the U.S or Europe.

Vilobelimab was granted marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances by the European Commission for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome earlier this year. It is marketed under the brand name GOHIBIC in all 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

The company will now prioritize its resources on INF904, which is being explored for two immuno-dermatology indications, namely chronic spontaneous urticaria and hidradenitis suppurativa, in a single phase IIa basket study. Initial data from the phase IIa basket study is anticipated this summer.

IFRX has traded in a range of $0.82 to $2.81 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $1.82, down 1.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.